Mother run over by train trying to save son from suicide attempt

In a heartbreaking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a mother tragically lost her life while saving her son from a suicide attempt triggered by his demand for liquor money, underscoring the devastating impact of addiction.

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Key Points A mother died saving her son from a suicide attempt at a railway crossing in Bhadohi.

The son threatened to jump in front of a train after his mother refused him money for liquor.

The mother pushed her son off the tracks but was hit by the train herself.

The son sustained injuries and was referred to a trauma centre.

The incident highlights the tragic consequences of alcohol-related disputes.

A 46-year-old woman was run over by a train as she tried to save her 20-year-old son attempting to die by suicide after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, the police said on August 21, Friday.

The incident took place at the Indira Mill railway crossing in the Kotwali area of Bhadohi late Thursday evening, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Shiv Kumari. Her son, Vishal Rajbhar, was admitted to the district hospital with injuries and later referred to the BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi, the police said.

Tragic Confrontation Over Liquor Money

Kotwali SHO Shailesh Kumar Rai said Kumari, a resident of Chakbhuindhar village, had gone to a private nursing home in the city to meet her elder daughter Pushpa Rajbhar, who recently gave birth to a boy. Vishal accompanied her.

Vishal, who had already consumed alcohol, asked his mother for money at the nursing home. When she refused, an argument broke out between the two.

Vishal then threatened to jump in front of a train and rushed out of the nursing home, with his mother at his heels.

Mother's Sacrifice And Aftermath

Quoting eyewitnesses, Rai said Vishal stood on the railway track with a train approaching. However, Kumari reached there and pushed her son away from the tracks, but in the process got hit by the train herself.

She died on the spot, while Vishal was left injured in the incident, the police said.

The police said relatives of the deceased reached the spot on being informed, with many allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The police had to persuade them to return home, Rai said.