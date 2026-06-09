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Home  » News » Mother marries lover days before daughter's engagement

Mother marries lover days before daughter's engagement

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 23:37 IST

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Discover the shocking incident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, where a mother married her lover just days before her daughter's engagement, leading to police intervention over a controversial social media post.

Woman marries lover days before daughter's engagement

Image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A mother in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, married her lover days before her daughter's engagement.
  • The woman's new husband posted their wedding status on social media, causing outrage.
  • The bride's father approached the police, who intervened and asked for the social media post to be removed.
  • The mother had been living separately from her family for months, leaving the father to raise their daughters.
  • No formal complaint was filed by the bride's father despite the police intervention.

The reel tales of runaway brides might not enthuse people in real life anymore, but in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, a would-be bride's mother married her lover, days before her daughter's engagement, evoking mixed reactions of ridicule and outrage.

Police Intervene In Family Dispute

According to police, the woman's second husband posted his wedding status on social media, prompting the bride's father to approach the police and request that the status be removed.

 

Police said the woman had not been living with her family for the past couple of months.

During this period, the bride's father had been single-handedly raising their daughters.

He was making arrangements for the upcoming engagement ceremony and wedding.

Following the father's request, police intervened, summoned the lover, and instructed him to remove the wedding status from his mobile account.

Officials said the bride's father did not file a formal complaint in connection with the incident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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