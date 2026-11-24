In a tragic incident in Tumakuru, Karnataka, a mother has been arrested for allegedly murdering her son over his decision to marry a married woman from another caste, highlighting severe family discord.

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Key Points A 55-year-old mother, Shivamma, allegedly killed her 33-year-old son, Muthuraj, in Tumakuru on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night when Muthuraj was sleeping outside his house.

The motive for the alleged murder was Muthuraj's decision to marry a married woman from another caste, which his mother opposed.

Muthuraj worked in Bengaluru and returned to his native Jakkenahalli village during weekends.

Police have arrested Shivamma and registered a case of murder.

A 55-year-old woman allegedly killed her son by striking him with a wooden log while he was asleep, after he decided to marry a married woman from another caste, police said on Tuesday.

Family Dispute Turns Fatal

The deceased was identified as Muthuraj (33), they said, adding that his mother, Shivamma was arrested.

He worked at a factory in Mattikere, Bengaluru, and returned to his native Jakkenahalli village in Tumakuru district during weekends. He also did catering work during his time off, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred late on Sunday night when Muthuraj was sleeping outside his house. His mother, Shivamma, allegedly attacked him with a wooden log, causing severe injuries and blood loss that led to his death.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when his sister went to wake him up and found him dead.

Citing the preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that Muthuraj had expressed his desire to marry a married woman from another caste, who has two children. His mother objected to the relationship and advised him to marry an unmarried woman.

However, he apparently did not heed her advice despite her strong disapproval, the officer said.

A case of murder was registered against the deceased's mother and she was arrested, police said.