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Mother Arrested For Allegedly Strangling One-Year-Old Son In Thane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 13:51 IST

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Police in Thane, Maharashtra, have arrested a 26-year-old mother for allegedly strangling her one-year-old son, with preliminary inquiries suggesting the tragic incident occurred in a fit of anger.

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old housewife was arrested in Thane for allegedly strangling her one-year-old son.
  • The incident, reported by the woman's husband, occurred in the Mumbra area of Thane.
  • Preliminary inquiries suggest the mother killed the toddler in a fit of anger over an unspecified issue.
  • Police have launched a probe to ascertain the exact reason behind the tragic murder.

A 26-year-old housewife has been arrested for allegedly strangling her one-year-old son, apparently in a fit of anger over some issue at her home in Maharashtra's Thane, police said on Friday.

Investigation Underway

The incident, which was reported to the police by the woman's husband, occurred in the Mumbra area on Thursday. The woman allegedly strangulated her son to death with a cloth rope at her house in the Jeevan Baugh locality.

 

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the child's body for a postmortem. They arrested the mother, who had remained inside the house after committing the alleged crime.

Citing preliminary inquiries, police said the mother killed the toddler after losing her cool over some issue. A probe is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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