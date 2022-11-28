News
'Mosque-like' domes on K'taka bus stop removed after BJP MP's warning

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: November 28, 2022 10:43 IST
Mysuru district administration on Sunday demolished two of the three domes on a newly built bus stop and retained the central dome following fracas between Mysuru Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pratap Simha and party MLA S A Ramdas.

IMAGE: The domes on the bus stand on the Nanjangud Highway. Photograph: @mepratap/Twitter

Simha had threatened to raze the structure on the Nanjangud Highway down with a bulldozer, as the domes on the bus stand resembled a mosque.

 

According to BJP sources here, the design of the bus shelter was said to have been inspired by the Mysuru palace and was built by the district administration on the insistence of the MLA.

“But, some technical fault took place in the construction, leading to misunderstanding between the two BJP leaders,” a BJP worker said.

Before the issue could reach a flashpoint, Ramdas decided to raze the dome down and he informed the district authorities to demolish the two domes, the sources said.

Expressing happiness over the demolition, Pratap Simha tweeted, “If there is a big dome flanked by two smaller domes on either side, it is a mosque. I did what I had said that I will get it removed. Thanks to the Deputy Commissioner who asked for time and kept his word, and to Ramdas who understood the reality and bowed to public opinion.”

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
