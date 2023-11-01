9 more Israeli soldiers killed during Gaza ground ops

Israel Defence Forces have announced that another nine soldiers have been killed fighting in Northern Gaza on Wednesday morning amid the ongoing ground offensive against Hamas terrorists, The Times of Israel reported.

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers stand and sit next to medical military vehicles near Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, on October 31, 2023. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

A statement from the military added that two other infantry soldiers were seriously injured in Gaza.

According to The Times of Israel, the soldiers are named as Lieutenant Ariel Reich, 24, from Jerusalem; Corporal Asif Luger, 21, from Yagur; Sergeant Adi Danan, from Yavne; Staff Sergeant Halel Solomon, 20, from Dimona; Staff Sergeant Erez Mishlovsky, 20, from Oranit; Staff Sergeant Adi Leon, 20, from Nili; Corporal Ido Ovadia, 19, from Tel Aviv; Corporal Lior Siminovich, 19, from Herzliya; and Staff Sergeant Roei Dawi, 20, from Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces on Wednesday said that the aerial defence array intercepted 'an aerial threat' that was identified in the Red Sea area, south of Eilat.

It further said that there was no threat to civilians and no infiltration into Israeli territory was identified.