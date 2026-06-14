Moradabad Friends' Dispute Turns Fatal, One Shot Dead

A tragic dispute among three friends in Moradabad's Khanpura village led to a fatal shooting, resulting in one death and one serious injury, prompting a police investigation under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Key Points A 22-year-old man, Ankit, was shot dead and another, Ajit, seriously injured in Moradabad's Khanpura village.

The incident occurred during an argument among three friends, with Vishal allegedly opening fire.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating the exact cause of the dispute.

The accused, Vishal, fled the scene, and authorities are questioning the families involved to understand the escalation.

A 22-year-old man was shot dead and another seriously injured after a dispute allegedly broke out among three friends in Moradabad district's Khanpura village, police said.

Investigation Underway In Moradabad Shooting

Police said Ankit (22) and Ajit were heading to a nearby forest in the morning when they encountered their friend Vishal, who was already present there. An argument broke out among them over some issue and soon escalated, leading to the firing. Police said Vishal allegedly opened fire during the altercation, killing Ankit on the spot and seriously injuring Ajit. The exact cause of the argument between friends could not be ascertained yet.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the scene, sent the body for post-mortem examination and shifted the injured man to a hospital for treatment. The accused fled the spot after the firing, police said, adding that forensic and other evidence were collected from the scene.

Additional SP (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh said a case has been registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on a complaint lodged by the deceased's family members. "The three youths were reportedly close friends. We are investigating what triggered the dispute and how a seemingly minor issue escalated to such a tragic outcome," a police officer said, adding that investigators are questioning the families of both the deceased and the accused.