Month after deportation, Bangladeshi woman found living in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have arrested a Bangladeshi woman for illegally re-entering India and residing in the city without valid documents, raising questions about border security and immigration protocols.

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Key Points A 27-year-old Bangladeshi woman, Nadira Sultana, was arrested in Mumbai for illegal re-entry.

She was found residing in the city without valid travel documents, just a month after being deported.

The Mumbai police are investigating her re-entry route and potential accomplices.

The arrest followed a tip-off about a suspicious woman near Girgaum Chowpatty.

Legal action is being pursued under relevant provisions of law.

A 27-year-old Bangladeshi woman has been arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly re-entering India illegally and residing in the city without valid travel documents, barely a month after she was deported to her home country, an official said on August 17, Monday.

According to a Gamdevi police official, the accused has been identified as Nadira Sultana. She was allegedly found staying in India without the required documents after entering the country through an illegal route.

Police are now investigating how she managed to re-enter India and whether anyone helped her in the process.

Investigation Into Illegal Re-Entry

The incident came to light on Saturday when the police received information about a suspected Bangladeshi woman roaming near the footpath area adjoining Girgaum Chowpatty.

During initial questioning by the police, she allegedly failed to provide clear details about her identity and address. Finding her responses suspicious, she was taken to the police station for further questioning.

During verification, the police allegedly found that she did not possess valid documents permitting her to stay in India. Her documents and previous records were subsequently examined.

The police said the investigation showed that Sultana had been deported to Bangladesh from India only last month.

She allegedly returned to India through an illegal route after her deportation and subsequently reached Mumbai.

Her mobile phone, contacts and travel-related details are also likely to be examined as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of law. She is currently being questioned, and further legal action will be taken as per the investigation, the official added.