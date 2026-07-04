Monsoon session of Parliament to begin from July 20

The upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026, scheduled from July 20 to August 13, is poised to witness crucial political debates and legislative actions, reflecting recent electoral shifts and internal party dynamics.

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points The Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026 is set for July 20 to August 13, featuring 19 sittings.

The session follows BJP's victories in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry, impacting political dynamics.

Rebellions within TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) will be a key focus, with a Lok Sabha Speaker decision pending.

The NDA's strength in the Rajya Sabha has increased after recent oath-takings and expected bypoll gains.

A Constitution amendment bill for women's reservation and Lok Sabha seat increase, previously defeated, is being redrafted.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren said on Saturday.

The 25-day session with 19 sittings comes after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's victories in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry assembly polls.

The aftermath of the rebellion in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will also play out in the forthcoming session.

Key Political Dynamics In Parliament

A decision by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the demands of 20 TMC and six Shiv Sena-UBT MPs seeking recognition as separate groups is awaited.

In the Rajya Sabha, after newly elected and re-elected MPs took oath, the political numbers further tilted in favour of the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

Three rebel TMC MPs from the Upper House have quit and bypolls will help the BJP gather more strength in the Rajya Sabha.

In a post on X, Rijiju said on the recommendation of the government, President Draupadi Murmu has summoned both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026.

"The Session will commence on 20 July, 2026 and continue till 13 August, 2026 for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of national importance," he said.

The last session ended in disappointment for the BJP-led NDA government as a Constitution amendment bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha was defeated in the Lower House.

The government is now redrafting the bill to possibly increase Lok Sabha seats of all states uniformly by 50 per cent.

The population-linked increase in seats has been a major concern for southern parties.