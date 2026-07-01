Monsoon session likely from July 20, spotlight on NDA's stronger numbers

The upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, expected to begin on July 20, will be a crucial period for Indian politics, addressing key legislative agendas and navigating significant political realignments.

IMAGE: A view of the Parliament buuilding in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's Monsoon Parliament session is anticipated to commence on July 20, lasting approximately three weeks.

The session will address significant political shifts, including recent BJP electoral successes and internal party rebellions within TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT).

A decision from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the recognition of separate groups for TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs is pending.

The government plans to redraft a Constitution amendment bill to increase Lok Sabha seats, following its defeat in the previous session.

The proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats, linked to population, remains a contentious issue, particularly for southern states.

The Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to commence from July 20 and is expected to go on for three weeks, officials said on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) is yet to take a final decision.

Key Political Dynamics And Legislative Agenda

Usually, Monsoon and Winter sessions have 20 sittings and are spread over four weeks. But there have been precedents of shorter sessions.

The Monsoon session comes after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's victories in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.

The rebellion in Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will also play out in the forthcoming session.

Speaker to decide on rebel TMC, Sena-UBT members

A decision by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the demands of 20 TMC and six Shiv Sena-UBT MPs seeking recognition as separate groups is awaited.

In the Rajya Sabha, after newly elected and re-elected MPs took oath, the political numbers further tilted in favour of the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

The last session ended in disappointment for the government as a Constitution amendment bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats of the Lok Sabha was defeated in the Lower House.

The government is now redrafting the bill to possibly increase Lok Sabha seats of all states uniformly by 50 percent.

The population-linked increase in seats has been a major concern for southern parties.