Monsoon on track, will reach Maharashtra in 2 days: IMD

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 09, 2022 14:36 IST
The monsoon is progressing normally and will likely reach Maharashtra in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said the monsoon covered south and central Arabian Sea, entire Kerala, parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu between May 31 and June 7.

In the meantime, it covered the entire northeast India, which received good rainfall, he said.

"There is no delay in the progress of the monsoon. It is likely to reach Maharashtra in the next two days and cover Mumbai in the subsequent two days," Jenamani told reporters in New Delhi.

 

"We have strong monsoon features -- there are strong winds and clouds have started developing -- for the next two days," he added.

The scientist said conditions are favourable for the further advance of monsoon over Goa and some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the next two days.

Easterly winds to bring relief from heat from June 16 onwards

The maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till June 15, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

It said moisture-laden easterly winds will bring a significant relief in the region from June 16 onwards.

"There is a heatwave warning for a few places in Delhi on Thursday but a steep rise in the temperature is not predicted," senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said.

He said the temperature will come down on June 11-12 but a major relief is not expected till June 15.

There will be cloudy weather over the weekend but there are less chances of rainfall, he added.

The temperature will hover between 40 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius.

"The region may see thunderstorms and rainfall due to moisture-laden easterly winds June 16 onwards which is expected to bring a significant relief from the heat," he said.

Jenamani said conditions are favourable for the further advance of monsoon over Goa and some more parts of parts of

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the next two days.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
