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Delhi Momo Vendor Murdered By Unidentified Assailants

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 05, 2026 19:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police are investigating the brutal stabbing death of a momo stall owner in Mangolpuri on Thursday, with initial reports pointing towards personal enmity as a potential motive.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A momo stall owner was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Thursday.
  • The incident occurred around 3 pm, with motorcycle-borne assailants stabbing the victim multiple times before fleeing.
  • Police have launched an investigation to identify the attackers and determine the motive behind the killing.
  • Preliminary inputs suggest personal enmity could be the reason for the murder.

A man who ran a momo stall was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Raj Park police station, where the victim was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants, who stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot around 3 pm, according to preliminary information.

 

Police received information about the incident and rushed to the spot. An investigation has been initiated to identify the attackers and ascertain the motive behind the killing.

Preliminary inputs suggest that personal enmity could be behind the murder, though the exact reason is yet to be established, police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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