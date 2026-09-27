Mojtaba Khamenei 'pulled from rubble' after US strikes: Report

Reports emerge of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei being rescued from hospital rubble after alleged US and Israeli strikes, sparking intense speculation about his true health status.

IMAGE: A man drives next to a banner with a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, on a street in Tehran, Iran, on September 16, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points Mojtaba Khamenei was reportedly 'pulled from the rubble' of a Tehran hospital following alleged US and Israeli strikes.

He was secretly selected as Iran's new Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts, which itself was targeted in the strikes.

Former US President Donald Trump claimed Khamenei was severely wounded but alive, suffering injuries to the left side of his body.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, however, stated that Mojtaba Khamenei is 'completely' healthy after a recent seven-hour meeting.

Khamenei, previously a 'man of the shadows', had no prior political position before his selection, serving only as an adviser to his father.

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was 'pulled from the rubble' of a Tehran hospital after US and Israeli strikes reportedly hit the medical centre where he had been taken following earlier strikes, the New York Post reported.

Alleged Strikes And Khamenei's Rescue

According to the news report, Mohsen Heydari, a member of Iran's Assembly of Experts, made the revelation in an interview with Qatari television network Al Araby on Thursday.

"Even after he had been wounded and taken to the hospital, three hospitals in Tehran were bombed," Heydari said, according to the New York Post.

"Mojtaba Khamenei was in the third hospital and was pulled from the rubble," he added.

The New York Post reported that Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, subsequently disappeared to an unknown location and has not been seen publicly or heard from since.

Secret Selection Of Iran's New Leader

According to the news report, Heydari also spoke about the process through which Mojtaba Khamenei was selected as Iran's new supreme leader on March 8.

He said Mojtaba Khamenei apparently did not know he had been chosen until the announcement was broadcast on Iranian state television.

The Assembly of Experts, which is mandated to choose Iran’s supreme leader, was itself reportedly targeted during the strikes.

The New York Post reported that its Qom Secretariat was bombed, killing eight people and destroying reports and recommendations related to the selection of a new supreme leader.

Heydari said members of the Assembly subsequently wrote their votes on paper before being summoned to a secret room for the selection process.

He recalled being the first member to suggest Mojtaba Khamenei's name.

"Given the enemy's position, we will choose and elect no one as leader and supreme guide of the Islamic Republic except Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei," Heydari recalled saying, according to the news report.

"We obtained information that Mojtaba Khamenei was healthy and able to lead, and we determined that he met the requirements of religious qualification, justice and competence to manage the country," he said.

The New York Post reported that Mojtaba Khamenei received 50 of 59 votes during the meeting, while eight members voted for Ayatollah Alireza Arafi and one member abstained.

Heydari also referred to Mojtaba Khamenei as a 'man of the shadows', saying he had not held a political position within the Iranian state before becoming supreme leader, although he had reportedly served as an adviser to his father.

Conflicting Reports On Khamenei's Health

The New York Post also reported that speculation had continued over Mojtaba Khamenei's condition following the earlier strikes.

US intelligence reports had reportedly suggested that he was badly disfigured in the attacks.

Last month, US President Donald Trump stated that he believed Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was still alive, though he suffered severe injuries during ongoing military operations, as mystery continued to shroud the appearance of the Iranian leader.

Speaking in an interview with US commentator Glenn Beck, Trump addressed widespread speculation regarding Khamenei's fate following months of public absence.

"I don't think he's dead," Trump told Beck.

"He was very seriously wounded. The left side of his body, the arm, the leg, the whole thing. He was very seriously wounded, but I don't think he's dead."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, meanwhile, said in an interview with Fox News this week that Mojtaba Khamenei was 'completely' healthy.

"We met for about seven hours," Pezeshkian told 'Special Report' host Bret Baier, referring to a meeting between the two Iranian leaders last month.

"We conducted talks."