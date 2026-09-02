Mohan Yadav hints at renaming Jahangir Mahal after Bundela ruler Veer Singh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is considering renaming the historic Jahangir Mahal in Orchha to Veer Singh Mahal, a significant move to honour Bundela ruler Veer Singh Judeo and re-evaluate historical narratives.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav speaks during the BJP state executive committee's two-day meeting at Orchha, in Niwari, Madhya Pradesh, August 31, 2026. Photograph: @DrMohanYadav51 X/ANI Photo

Key Points Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav suggests renaming Orchha's Jahangir Mahal to Veer Singh Mahal.

The proposed change honours Bundela ruler Veer Singh Judeo, who is credited with building the palace.

The move aims to correct historical narratives and acknowledge the original builder.

The Jahangir Mahal, a unique architectural blend, was built for Jahangir but he never lived there.

Former minister Narottam Mishra supports the renaming, citing historical erasure by Mughals.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has hinted at renaming the famous Jahangir Mahal in Orchha, located in the Bundelkhand region of the state, after Bundela ruler Veer Singh Judeo.

The CM, who was in Orchha to attend the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) executive meeting on Monday, visited the Ramraja Sarkar Temple and inspected the ongoing development work at Ramraja Lok.

He later told reporters that Raja Veer Singh built the Jahangir Mahal.

Chief Minister's Rationale For Renaming

When asked whether the Jahangir Mahal would now be known as the Veer Singh Mahal, Yadav said, "Yes, it belongs to Veer Singh. Raja Veer Singh built it. There is a saying that Jahangir was going to come. If he doesn't come, then the one who built it will remain."

He said there are many aspects of the past that should be brought to light.

"We respect them all, there is no denying that," he said.

The CM said that development work will be carried out in Orchha in Niwari district while preserving the architecture and rich heritage of the Bundela kings.

Former state home minister Narottam Mishra, who was present with Yadav, said that the CM has "rightly expressed" that the Jahangir Mahal should be named Veer Singh Mahal.

Talking to PTI Video, he said, "The palace should be named after the person who built it. But as there was a malicious attempt to erase our historical heritage, to erase their names, by the Mughals and the subsequent culture, that was not good. And therefore, what the chief minister has said is correct. It should be called Veer Singh Mahal."

Historical Significance Of Jahangir Mahal

Orchha, situated on the banks of the Betwa River, is famous for its palaces and temples. According to historians, Jahangir Mahal was built by Raja Veer Singh in 1518 for his friend Jahangir (Salim), but he never lived there.

This palace is a unique example of Bundela and Mughal architecture. It is built on a rectangular platform with a circular dome at each corner.

Its roof is topped by eight large striped domes, with smaller domes placed between them. The palace has 236 rooms. These marble rooms are a sight to behold.

The palace has no doors, no water or lighting. It is said that after its construction, no one from the royal family or anyone else could live there.

Many legends persist regarding the old palace. According to one legend, the palace has seven floors underground. The entire palace consists of nine sections: seven aboveground and two underground.

The Legacy Of Raja Veer Singh

Veer Singh was the fourth son of the renowned Bundela king Madhukar Shah. According to historians, Maharaja Veer Singh was an adversary of Mughal ruler Akbar, but a good friend of his son Salim.

It is said that as differences between Akbar and Salim grew, the friendship between Maharaja Veer Singh and Salim also grew.