Mohan Bhagwat: 'If any Hindu thinks there should be no Muslim in Bharat...'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, during his 'One World One Humanity' event in New York, unequivocally stated that a true Hindu must believe in the unity of humanity and the shared goal of all religious paths, asserting that 'if any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu'.

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks at the One World One Humanity event in New York City, August 20, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that a Hindu cannot believe in the exclusion of Muslims from Bharat, as true Hindutva embraces the dignity of all humans and the unity of religious paths.

Bhagwat criticised modern politics as a 'game of self-interest' and highlighted the RSS's selfless service, citing their aid to victims of the 1996 Charkhi Dadri mid-air collision, irrespective of religion.

He emphasised that India's traditional thought is the 'unity of humanity' and that societal education is crucial to prevent 'deflections' and preserve cultural heritage.

Bhagwat made a veiled reference to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', stating that while religions may differ in rituals, they all lead to the same truth, which science now calls 'consciousness'.

He cautioned against confusing external religious disciplines with the ultimate goal of spiritual realisation, likening diverse spiritual paths to rivers flowing towards the same ocean.

Noting that there is no difference between human beings and that various religious paths lead to the same goal, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that "if any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu".

Speaking at the 'One World One Humanity' event in New York, he laid thrust on societal education and said the traditional thought of India is "unity of humanity".

"If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu. If you want to call yourself Hindu, you must believe that all paths are leading to the same goal and that every human has dignity. There is no difference between human beings," he said.

Politics and Selfless Service

The RSS Chief made the remarks while recalling his conversation with a group of Muslims who asked him about Hindutva.

Mohan Bhagwat also said that "politics has now become a game of self-interest" and noted that in the Sangha "we only give, don't want anything".

"I do not only tell others not to come to gain something. In Sangha, we only give. We don't want anything. That is why in publicity matters, we are way behind...

"Politics today, especially in a democracy, depends on the public view.

"If there is public opinion, then no politician will dare to go against it.

"Therefore, I think after taking a common resolve today, we have to act in these societies, and we have to act first locally," he said.

"Whatever we decide to do today, we should start in our own country and create pockets of such selfless service, such an atmosphere of unity, and then this dialogue should continue. Through this dialogue, we should connect them, and then we should grow," he added.

Mohan Bhawat also recalled work done by RSS volunteers after the 1996 Charkhi Dadri mid-air collision.

"Two planes collided over Haryana, which is part of Bharat, over the place named Dadri. Both were from Arab countries. Most of the passengers were Muslims.

"After that collision, our Swayamsevaks reached there first, and they served. Served in treating the injured. All others were dead.

"Recovering their bodies, arrange for the funeral rites when their relatives come, helping them in identifying. We never thought at that time that these are Muslims," he said.

"The prominent working organisation was RSS. We could do this because we are not in politics.

"And we don't go on making these things famous because we don't want anything from this. No return.

"I do not only tell others not to come to gain something. We do it in Sangha. We only give. We don't want anything... There are many perceptions created by wrong narratives. But when you come and see us from inside, all those will be disbelieving in the day," he added.

Unity of Humanity and Societal Education

The RSS Chief said that work is required to be done in society for positive changes.

"This is the traditional thought of Bharat -- unity of humanity. All our leaders, at any point in time, have emphasised that too.

"After independence, we got the Constitution, which emphasises this, but that is not happening. Because these things do not happen through politics.

"I'm sorry to say, but the fact is, politics has now become a game of self-interest. And you have rightly said, where there is me and I, there is no solution. We and ours are the solution.

"So our experience in Bharat is that we have to start with the society," he said.

"If we do not keep educating the society, then the deflections creep in, and somehow it happened in the course of history. I cannot point the moment. After that, our society, our country, was a target of foreign invasions, and so many things were lost," he added.

Diverse Paths to Truth

Mohan Bhagwat also made a veiled reference to India's age-old 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' philosophy and said he works in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one.

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks at the One World One Humanity event in New York City, August 20, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

He said truth is one and might be described in different ways by people.

"I am not a religious scholar, nor a religious authority like you, but I am working in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one.

"Truth is one, and humanity is a product of that truth. So humanity is one. That truth is one truth, but it is described in many ways according to the describer.

"Because as human beings, we are prisoners of the software that has been created in our heads," he said.

"There are many religions, and in today's world, religions are largely defined by rituals. And to fit in a religious discipline, and to treat that path to divinity, this discipline of rituals is also necessary," he added.

Mohan Bhagwat arrived in New York earlier this week on the first leg of his three-nation global outreach tour to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom at the invitation of overseas local organisations as part of its centenary year celebrations.

Speaking to an audience in New York ahead of the RSS centenary celebrations, Bhagwat cautioned against confusing external religious disciplines with the ultimate goal of spiritual realisation.

Bhagwat acknowledged that rituals play an essential role in guiding individuals within a religious discipline, but warned against letting them obscure the broader purpose of faith.

"There are many religions. And in today's world, religions are largely defined by rituals. And to fit in a religion's discipline, and to tread that path to divinity, this discipline of rituals is also necessary... But what for religion is there? It is leading us to truth."

To illustrate how people often get caught up in external forms rather than spiritual truth, Bhagwat offered a simple analogy.

"If I indicate something... do you see there that light? It is a little bit different. You will see my finger pointing, and then you will see the light. But if you linger on my finger, you will never see the light. The purpose is defeated."

He noted that the ultimate reality or divinity is known by various names across spiritual traditions, drawing a connection to modern physics by adding that "science nowadays calls it consciousness."

Quoting ancient Hindu scriptures, Bhagwat highlighted that variations in practice are natural due to differing human inclinations and perceptions.

He likened diverse spiritual paths to rivers flowing toward the same ocean.

"All water that falls on Earth leads to the sea, because there are different tastes. There are many paths; they might be straightforward or crooked, some longer than others, some shorter than others... But all are treading those paths to find divinity, God, whatever you call it."

He stated that this inclusive perspective is foundational to Indian tradition, which Hindu society has striven to preserve throughout its history.

Reflecting on historical challenges, foreign invasions, and the loss of cultural heritage, Bhagwat emphasised the constant need for societal awareness to prevent ideological deflections.

"If we do not keep educating the society, then the deflections, they creep in."