Mohan Bhagwat Gets Ready For RSS' Vijayadashami Event

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Bhagwat launched the RSS' Vijayadashami celebrations in Nagpur, performing shastra pujan and taking a pledge alongside bal and shishu swayamsevaks.

IMAGE: Mohan Bhagwat at the Vijayadashami celebrations. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bhagwat performs shastra pujan. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mohan Bhagwat and others take a pledge during the celebrations. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bal and shishu swayamsevaks march during the Vijayadashami celebrations, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bhagwat greets former Maharashtra director general of police Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay at the event. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bhagwat watched swayamsevaks during the Path Sanchalan on the eve of Vijayadashami, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Glimpses from the 'Lathi-Kathi and self-protection camp', here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bhagwat worships Goddess Durga on Durga Ashtami, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff