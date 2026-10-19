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Mohan Bhagwat Gets Ready For RSS' Vijayadashami Event

By REDIFF NEWS October 19, 2026 14:23 IST 1 Minute Read
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Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Bhagwat launched the RSS' Vijayadashami celebrations in Nagpur, performing shastra pujan and taking a pledge alongside bal and shishu swayamsevaks.

 

Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami celebrations, Nagpur

IMAGE: Mohan Bhagwat at the Vijayadashami celebrations. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Mohan Bhagwat performs shastra pujan, Nagpur

IMAGE: Bhagwat performs shastra pujan. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Mohan Bhagwat and others take pledge, Nagpur

IMAGE: Mohan Bhagwat and others take a pledge during the celebrations. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Bal and Shishu Swayamsevaks march, Nagpur

IMAGE: Bal and shishu swayamsevaks march during the Vijayadashami celebrations, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Bal and Shishu Swayamsevaks march at Vijayadashami, Nagpur

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Mohan Bhagwat and Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay exchange greetings, Nagpur

IMAGE: Bhagwat greets former Maharashtra director general of police Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay at the event. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Mohan Bhagwat with Swayamsevaks at Path Sanchalan, Nagpur

IMAGE: Bhagwat watched swayamsevaks during the Path Sanchalan on the eve of Vijayadashami, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Mohan Bhagwat witnesses Path Sanchalan, Nagpur

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Girl performs stunts at Lathi-Kathi camp closing, Nagpur

IMAGE: Glimpses from the 'Lathi-Kathi and self-protection camp', here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Children perform stunts at Self-Protection Camp, Nagpur

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Mohan Bhagwat offers prayers to Goddess Durga, Nagpur

IMAGE: Bhagwat worships Goddess Durga on Durga Ashtami, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Mohan Bhagwat offers prayers to Goddess Durga, Nagpur

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Mohan Bhagwat offers prayers to Goddess Durga, Nagpur

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

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SwayamsevaksNagpurBhagwat Joins BalRashtriya Swayamsevak SanghMohan Bhagwat

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