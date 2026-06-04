How Punjab Police Thwarted A Major Terror Plot In Mohali

Punjab Police have successfully thwarted a major terror plot in Mohali, apprehending two associates of a foreign-based operative and recovering an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), preventing a catastrophic threat to public safety and critical infrastructure.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Police apprehended two associates of a foreign-based terror operative in Mohali.

The arrests foiled a plot to target critical public infrastructure in SAS Nagar (Mohali).

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered during the operation.

DGP Gaurav Yadav confirmed the breakthrough against cross-border terror networks.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full terror network and its linkages.

Two associates of a foreign-based terror operative were apprehended in Mohali, leading to the foiling of a plot aimed at targeting critical public infrastructure in the area.

Major Breakthrough Against Cross-Border Terror

Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday that, "In a major breakthrough against cross-border terror networks, State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC), SAS Nagar, apprehends two associates of a foreign-based terror operative from #Mohali".

The operation led to the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), resulting in the foiling of a plot aimed at targeting critical public infrastructure in SAS Nagar (Mohali), he said on X.

This action has averted a potentially catastrophic threat to public safety and security, the DGP said.

"Further investigations are underway to uncover the entire terror network, including handlers, associates, and all linkages involved in the conspiracy," he said.