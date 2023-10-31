Modi's, Sonia's Tributes To Sardar, Indira

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada on the birth anniversary of the country's first home minister which is celebrated as National Unity Day.

In New Delhi, Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid homage to Indira Gandhi on the 39th anniversary of the late prime minister's assassination.

IMAGE: Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 39th death anniversary at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Mohammad Zakir/ANI Photo

Photograph: Mohammad Zakir/ANI Photo

