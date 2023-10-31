News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi's, Sonia's Tributes To Sardar, Indira

Modi's, Sonia's Tributes To Sardar, Indira

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: October 31, 2023 18:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada on the birth anniversary of the country's first home minister which is celebrated as National Unity Day.

In New Delhi, Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid homage to Indira Gandhi on the 39th anniversary of the late prime minister's assassination.

 

IMAGE: Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 39th death anniversary at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Mohammad Zakir/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Mohammad Zakir/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Narendra Modi

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'There would have been no India without Patel'
'There would have been no India without Patel'
The Man Who United India
The Man Who United India
Indira's greatest triumph was not Bangladesh
Indira's greatest triumph was not Bangladesh
Take my phone, I don't care: Rahul on snooping row
Take my phone, I don't care: Rahul on snooping row
Grand Swiss Chess: Vidit beats Niemann; in joint lead
Grand Swiss Chess: Vidit beats Niemann; in joint lead
Moitra to appear before LS panel on Nov 2, but...
Moitra to appear before LS panel on Nov 2, but...
Recovering Williamson doubtful for South Africa clash
Recovering Williamson doubtful for South Africa clash
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

What If Sardar Patel Was First PM?

What If Sardar Patel Was First PM?

India will always remember Indira with gratitude

India will always remember Indira with gratitude

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances