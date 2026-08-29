Modi's SCO vision: 'Security, Connectivity, Opportunity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crucial two-nation tour to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic aims to advance India's strategic vision for the SCO region, focusing on enhanced security, connectivity, and economic opportunities while fostering stronger Central Asian partnerships.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he embarks on a visit to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic to strengthen bilateral ties, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: DD/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Prime Minister Modi is undertaking a two-nation tour to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic for strategic engagements.

India's vision for the SCO region is anchored in Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity, aiming for a terrorism-free environment.

The visit includes a State Visit to Uzbekistan to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, digital connectivity, and defence.

Modi will attend the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek, marking 25 years of the organisation, and hold bilateral meetings.

The Prime Minister will also attend the 6th World Nomad Games, celebrating Central Asia's rich cultural heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was looking forward to advancing India's vision for the SCO, anchored in security, connectivity and opportunity, and to working with fellow members for a region free from the scourge of terrorism.

Ahead of his two-nation tour to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic from August 29 to September 1, the Prime Minister also said that he was confident that his visit will strengthen India's strategic partnerships in Central Asia and deepen the civilisational connect with the region.

In his departure statement, Modi said the trip will advance the shared pursuit of peace, stability and prosperity, values that lie at the heart of India's engagement with the world.

India's Vision for SCO Region

"India has been an active and constructive member of the SCO since 2017. I look forward to advancing India's vision for the region, anchored in Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, and to working with fellow members for a region free from the scourge of terrorism, separatism and extremism, which continue to threaten peace and stability in our neighbourhood and beyond," he said.

The prime minister said that at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, he will visit Tashkent on August 29-30 for a State Visit to Uzbekistan. In recent years, India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership has seen significant advancement, he said.

"I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Yangi Uzbekistan'," he said.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Modi said he will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, a tribute to the close cultural and people-to-people ties that bind our two countries.

From Tashkent, at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, the prime minister will travel to Bishkek to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, marking 25 years of this important organisation.

"I also look forward to meeting President Zhaparov and other SCO leaders, and to attend the Opening Ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, a celebration of the rich living heritage of Central Asia that India holds in deep respect," he said.

Key Engagements at SCO Summit

Officials said Modi will address the SCO summit, where he will highlight India's priorities of security, connectivity and opportunity.

The prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with the SCO leaders on the sidelines of the summit, they said.