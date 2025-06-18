HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Modi's presence reflection of India's global leadership: Carney

Modi's presence reflection of India's global leadership: Carney

By Yoshita Singh
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 18, 2025 10:04 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attendance at the G7 summit is a reflection of the size and dynamism of the Indian economy and the leadership position India plays, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Canadian PM Mark Carney as they hold a bilateral meeting during the G7 Leader's Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada on June 17, 2025. Photograph: Amber Bracken/Reuters

Carney held bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the margins of the G7 summit in Kananaskis in Canada on Tuesday.

"In terms of Prime Minister Modi's attendance at the G7, Prime Minister Modi has attended every G7 since 2018, which is a reflection of the size of the Indian economy, the dynamism of the Indian economy, Indian technology, the leadership position India plays in a host of venues from G20 and beyond," Carney said at a press conference as the G7 Leaders' Summit wrapped up.

"So as chair of the G7, hosting the prime minister in that context is entirely natural, entirely consistent. I fully expect the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister of India, will be in attendance at the G7 next year," Carney said.

 

Carney described his bilateral meeting with Modi as 'important'.

"But I would describe it as foundational, as a necessary first step, an exchange of views, frank, open exchange of views around law enforcement, transnational repression, an agreement to provide the necessary foundations to begin to rebuild a relationship based on mutual respect, sovereignty and trust," Carney said.

Carney added that the two leaders will move to appoint High Commissioners again.

"And let me just finish by putting that in context, which is, that there are very deep ties of people and businesses between Canada and India," he said.

"It's well known, and they are not served at present by consular services, in effect, certainly by High Commissioners, and it's necessary to have that level of service as a basis on which to build out again in the context of respect for sovereignty, and to begin to realise the potential of the relationship. And we will," he said.

Carney said both he and Modi are committed to working towards that, but 'there's a lot of, a lot of work that will need to be done'.

Last year, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the killing of pro-Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

India had accused the previous government led by Justin Trudeau of allowing pro-Khalistani elements to operate from Canadian soil.

Carney, an economist and political newcomer, took charge as Canada's new prime minister in March following Trudeau's exit from the top office.

After Trudeau's exit, New Delhi said it hoped to rebuild ties with Canada.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India, Canada agree to restore high commissioners
India, Canada agree to restore high commissioners
With Trudeau out, India seeks to mend ties with Canada
With Trudeau out, India seeks to mend ties with Canada
What Canada's New PM said on ties with India
What Canada's New PM said on ties with India
Diplomatic Expulsions: Games Nations Play
Diplomatic Expulsions: Games Nations Play
Make no mistake, we'll win: New Canada PM slams Trump
Make no mistake, we'll win: New Canada PM slams Trump

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cuffing To Love Bombing: How Gen Z Dates

webstory image 2

8 Facts: Vegan Food Builds Muscle Just Like Meat

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

PM Modi meets world leaders at G7 Summit in Canada2:31

PM Modi meets world leaders at G7 Summit in Canada

World leaders pose for G7 group photo in Canada2:23

World leaders pose for G7 group photo in Canada

Melodi moment: Modi meets Meloni at G7 in Canada1:18

Melodi moment: Modi meets Meloni at G7 in Canada

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD