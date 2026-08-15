Modi's new target on I-Day: 6 crore 'Lakhpati Didis'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious new target to empower six crore women as 'Lakhpati Didis', aiming to significantly transform India's rural economy through their economic strength and leadership.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi, on Saturday. Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

Key Points Prime Minister Modi announced a new target to create six crore 'Lakhpati Didis' across India.

The government has already exceeded its initial goal of three crore 'Lakhpati Didis'.

The Lakhpati Didi initiative aims to provide women in Self-Help Groups with a sustainable annual income of â¹1 lakh or more.

This expansion is expected to significantly boost the rural economy through women's economic empowerment.

Modi also praised women's increasing leadership roles in diverse fields like defence, civil aviation, sports, and STEM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday set a target of making six crore women 'Lakhpati Didis', saying this would bring a major transformation in the rural economy through the strength of women.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on India's 80th Independence Day, Modi said the government has already surpassed its target of making three crore women 'Lakhpati Didis'.

Empowering Women Through Lakhpati Didi Initiative

The Lakhpati Didi initiative is a flagship Indian government programme under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana -- National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

It aims to empower women in Self-Help Groups to achieve a sustainable annual household income of Rs 1 lakh or more.

"We have surpassed the target we had set of making three crore sisters 'Lakhpati Didis'. Now, we are moving forward with the target of creating six crore Lakhpati Didis," he said.

Modi said the creation of three crore new 'Lakhpati Didis' would bring a significant change in the rural economy through women's empowerment.

Women's Growing Contribution To Nation-Building

He also highlighted the growing contribution of women in nation-building, saying they are leading in sectors ranging from fighter jets and civil aviation to sports.

"Whether it is fighter jets or civil aviation, our daughters are seen at the forefront," Modi said, adding that women are also making their presence felt in sports and STEM education.

He said women inducted into the armed forces through the National Defence Academy (NDA) are demonstrating their ability to lead the country's armed forces.

Recalling his visit to a semiconductor plant in Gujarat's Sanand, Modi said he was impressed by the confidence of tribal women working there.

He said some of these women had come from villages where they did not even know what a passport was, but later travelled abroad for training and returned to work in chip manufacturing.

"I was truly very impressed when I saw their confidence," Modi said.