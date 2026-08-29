Modi's 'neighbours' meet Rahul, seek help to prevent eviction

Delhi slum residents are appealing to Rahul Gandhi for intervention against a high court-ordered relocation to Savda Ghevra, citing severe disruptions to their livelihoods, education, and access to essential services.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference over various issues at Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points Residents of three Delhi slum clusters are protesting a high court-mandated relocation to Savda Ghevra, 45 km away.

They met Rahul Gandhi, seeking his intervention due to concerns over livelihood, education, healthcare, and safety disruptions.

The Centre justifies eviction for securing defence infrastructure near an Air Force Station.

Residents are not against relocation but demand alternative accommodation closer to their current homes.

Concerns include loss of jobs, disruption of children's schooling, lack of access to hospitals, and safety issues at the new site.

People from three slum clusters near the Prime Minister's residence on Saturday met Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi seeking his intervention against their proposed relocation to Savda Ghevra on the outskirts of Delhi, claiming the move would disrupt their livelihood, children's education and access to healthcare.

Residents of Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Colony, who gathered at the All India Congress Committee office on 24 Akbar Road, claimed that around 717 families, comprising nearly 3,000 to 5,000 people, living in the three clusters will be affected.

High Court Order And Relocation Mandate

The Delhi high court on Tuesday granted these residents six weeks to vacate their homes and relocate to alternative accommodation at Savda Ghevra, rejecting the appellants' claim that the process of their eviction violated the Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia also constituted a monitoring committee to supervise rehabilitation of the dwellers and said authorities would 'strictly' honour their undertakings and the court's June 4 directions to ensure amenities, like schools, electricity, LPG connection, bus passes, dispensaries, etc., to them at Savda Ghevra.

The Centre had sought their eviction on the grounds that the jhuggi-jhopdi clusters were in a protected zone, immediately next to an operational Air Force Station, and the decision to remove unauthorised construction in the area was taken to strengthen and secure defence infrastructure and for other important public and security purposes.

Residents' Grievances And Appeal

"We have come here to Rahul Gandhi ji's office because our homes are being demolished. We want to present our grievances and problems to him. A High Court Division Bench has dismissed our case and directed us to move to Savda Ghevra," a resident, Shah Nawaz, told PTI Videos.

The proposed relocation comes amid the demolition of structures at the Delhi Race Club in the area whose premises were taken over by the Centre on Thursday following a court order.

Residents said shifting them to Savda Ghevra, around 45 km away, would make it difficult for them to retain their jobs and ensure their children's education.

"We are being sent to Savda Ghevra, which is 45 km away. Our children will not have access to education and we will not have employment opportunities. How can we move so far away?" another resident said.

Demand For Fair Rehabilitation

The residents claimed they were not opposed to relocation but wanted alternative accommodation closer to their existing homes.

"We are not refusing to move. If the government needs this land, we are not objecting. We are willing to relocate, but we should be treated fairly. We have been living there for around 100 years," the resident said.

They also claimed that they had been told about a policy under which rehabilitation housing would be provided either at the existing location or within a radius of around 3 to 5 km.

Residents raised concerns over access to essential services, including Safdarjung Hospital and a nearby girls' school, saying relocation to the city's outskirts would sever their access to these facilities.

"If someone has to reach work by 5 am, how will they commute from a place 45 km away? There is no employment there and no means of earning a livelihood," a third resident said.

The residents also voiced concerns over the safety of women and girls at the proposed relocation site, alleging that the area faces problems related to drugs, alcohol and crime.

They said they had approached government officials seeking to present their concerns but had not received a response.

The residents urged Gandhi to take up the issue with authorities and ensure that any rehabilitation plan takes into account their livelihood, education, healthcare and safety concerns.