Modi's brother, family leave for Ahmedabad after recovery, to meet mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and family members, who were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mysuru after sustaining injuries in a road accident, on Wednesday left for Ahmedabad following their recovery.

IMAGE: Prahlad Modi, brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with family members leaves for Ahmedabad after getting discharged from a hospital, in Mysuru, December 28, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Their travel back to Ahmedabad has also come amid hospitalisation of Modi's mother Hiraben (99) there on Wednesday, due to some health issues, and her condition is said to be stable.

Thanking people of Karnataka, hospital staff and well wishers for the concern shown towards him and his family, Prahlad Modi said, "I am going back to Ahmedabad with my family, recovered because of your prayers."

He further said, "You might be wanting to know about my mother's health. Her health is stable and it is said that she will be discharged in a couple of days. The prime minister after meeting mother has left for Delhi....I'm going to my home in Ahmedabad, and will meet my mother there."

Mysuru district in-charge minister S T Somashekar was present, as the family left for Ahmedabad.

Earlier, the Modi family visited Chamundi hills to offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the reigning deity of Mysuru, sources said.

Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law, a six-year-old grandson, and driver had sustained "minor" injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near in Mysuru on Tuesday, following which they were shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, hit the road divider.

Earlier in the day, doctors treating the Modis at the hospital had said they were all "stable and fine", and a decision on their discharge is likely to be taken in consultation with the family.

"They are all comfortable, have been taking food and have had a good sleep. Maybe some normal body pain, other than that there are no major issues. Concerned specialists have examined them...they are stable and fine," JSS Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Madhu C P had told PTI.

Only the child had left leg bones -- tibia and fibula (located in the lower leg) -- fractured, and was treated immediately, he had said.

Member of Parliament from Mysuru-Kodagu constituency Pratap Simha and a couple of other senior politicians had visited the hospital to inquire about the health.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar and other senior officials had visited the spot and the hospital, following the mishap.

A case has been registered in Mysuru South police station regarding the incident.