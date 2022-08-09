News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi's assets rise by Rs 26L to Rs 2.23 cr, owns no immovable property

Source: PTI
August 09, 2022 16:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi owns assets worth over Rs 2.23 crore, mostly as bank deposits, but has no immovable properties as he has donated his share in a piece of land in Gandhinagar, according to his latest disclosure about assets.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the farewell function of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, at Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament House, New Delhi, August 8, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

He has no investment in any bond, share or mutual funds, does not own any vehicle, but has four gold rings valued at Rs 1.73 lakh, according to his declaration updated till March 31.

Modi's movable assets rose by Rs 26.13 lakh from a year ago, but he no longer owns the immovable assets which were worth Rs 1.1 crore as on March 31, 2021.

His assets total Rs 2,23,82,504 as on March 31, 2022, according to details uploaded on the Prime Minister's Office website.

 

The residential plot he jointly held with three other owners, each having an equal share, was purchased by him in October 2002 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

The latest update said, "Immovable property Survey No. 401/A was jointly held with three other joint owners and each having an equal share of 25 per cent is no more owned by the self as the same has been donated."

The cash in hand with the prime minister as on March 31, 2022 was Rs 35,250 and his National Savings Certificates with post office were worth Rs 9,05,105 and had life insurance policies valued Rs 1,89,305.

Among the prime minister's Cabinet colleagues who have declared their assets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has movables worth Rs 2.54 crore and immovable assets worth 2.97 crore as on March 31, 2022.

Of all the 29 Cabinet ministers, the ones who have declared their own and their dependents' assets for the last fiscal also include Dharmendra Pradhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, R K Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Parshottam Rupala and G Kishan Reddy.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was a Cabinet minister in the last fiscal and demitted office in July, has also declared his assets. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
