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Home  » News » Modi, Yogi, Akhilesh Attend Rajat Sharma's Daughter's Wedding

Modi, Yogi, Akhilesh Attend Rajat Sharma's Daughter's Wedding

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 19:00 IST

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Journalist Rajat Sharma's daughter's wedding in Mumbai saw top netas and abhinetas in attendance. Have a look! 

Prime Minister Modi at Rajat Sharma's daughter's wedding

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with the newly-weds Disha Sharma and Sudarshan MJ, alongside Rajat Sharma and wife. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi toplined the list of personalities who attended the wedding festivities of Sudarshan MJ and Disha Sharma, daughter of veteran journalist Rajat Sharma, in New Delhi on April 4.

Rajat Sharma shared pictures of his meeting with the prime minister along with his family on Instagram.

Key Points

  • Prominent political leaders, celebrities, and business figures attended the high-profile wedding celebrations in New Delhi.
  • Rajat Sharma shared pictures of his meeting with the prime minister along with his family on Instagram.
  • Ahead of the wedding the families visited the revered Tirupati Balaji Temple to seek divine blessings.

Prime Minister Modi was seen warmly interacting with the newlyweds, and offering them his blessings.

Sharing the moment on social media, Rajat Sharma expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating that the prime minister's presence made the occasion "very, very special" for the entire family.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rajat Sharma (@rajatsharmalive)

The wedding, which took place on April 4 in New Delhi, was conducted in a traditional South Indian ceremony.

The festivities were marked by a series of pre-wedding events. Earlier last week, the Sharma family visited the revered Tirupati Balaji Temple to seek divine blessings, followed by a lively sangeet ceremony. Rajat Sharma described the evening as one filled with "music, laughter, and unforgettable moments" shared among close friends and well-wishers.

The star-studded guest list included Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, among other attendees. Salman Khan arrived with his sister Arpita Khan and her husband, actor Ayush Sharma.

Reflecting on the milestone, Rajat Sharma, a Padma Bhushan awardee best known for his long-running show Aap Ki Adalat, described raising his daughter as the "most beautiful journey" of his life.

The wedding was attended by several prominent figures from the film industry and the political world, all there to bless the newlyweds on their special day.

Rajat Sharma, veteran journalist and chairman of India TV, shared glimpses of the wedding on his Instagram page on Saturday night. The photos highlighted the traditional South Indian customs and rituals followed during the ceremony, emphasising the couple's choice to embrace cultural heritage in their nuptials.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rajat Sharma (@rajatsharmalive)

 

 

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Rajat Sharma's daughter's wedding

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presents a bouquet as Rajat Sharma looks on. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

 

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greets the couple Rajat Sharma looks on

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greets the couple as Rajat Sharma looks on. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

 

Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev at Rajat Sharma's daughter's wedding

IMAGE: Baba Ramdev arrives at the wedding venue. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

 

Chirag Paswan

Union minister Chirag Paswan and his mother Reena Paswan at Rajat Sharma's daughter's wedding

IMAGE: Union minister Chirag Paswan and his mother Reena Paswan greet the couple. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chirag Paswan/instagram.com

Akhilesh Yadav 

Akhilesh Yadav at Rajat Sharma's daughter's wedding

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav interacts with Rajat Sharma and his daughter. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

 

Jaya Bachchan

 

Jaya Bachchan interacts with Rajat Sharma

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan interacts with Rajat Sharma. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/ Rediff

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