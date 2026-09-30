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Modi, Trump talk on phone; discuss global peace, trade, defence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje September 30, 2026 20:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump engaged in a productive telephone conversation, reviewing significant progress in bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald John Trump meet during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026. Photograph: Press Information Bureau 

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi and President Trump reviewed bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, and critical technologies.
  • The leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments, focusing on global peace and security.
  • Both reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
  • Modi and Trump agreed to maintain close engagement to deepen cooperation for mutual benefit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday during which they reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, critical technologies and other areas.

Strengthening India-US Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Modi and President Trump also exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed ongoing efforts to promote global peace and security.

 

The two leader reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and agreed to maintain close engagement to deepen cooperation for the benefit of the people of both countries, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

"The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest," the statement said.

"Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

"We agreed to maintain close engagement to take our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward," he said. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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