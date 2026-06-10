HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Modi to meet Trump in France?

Modi to meet Trump in France?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 23:18 IST

x

India and the US are reportedly exploring a crucial meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the upcoming G7 summit in France, signalling efforts to reset bilateral ties amidst recent trade tensions and geopolitical shifts.

Modi likely to meet Trump in France

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump, at The White House in Washington, DC on February 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • India and the US are exploring a potential meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the upcoming G7 summit in France.
  • The meeting's confirmation depends on the leaders' schedules and other factors, with no clarity yet on its certainty.
  • The discussions come as both nations seek to rebuild bilateral ties following recent tensions over tariffs and Trump's comments on India-Pakistan clashes.
  • PM Modi will undertake a week-long visit to France and Slovakia, attending the G7 outreach sessions and holding bilateral meetings.
  • Modi's presence at the G7 summit highlights India's role as a voice for the Global South and a partner in global challenges.
 

India and the United States are learnt to be exploring the possibility of a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the margins of the G7 summit in France next week.

There is no clarity yet on whether the two leaders will be able to meet as it will depend on many factors including the schedule of the two leaders, people familiar with the matter said.

Modi's European Itinerary

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has already announced that Modi will undertake a week-long visit to France and Slovakia beginning Saturday.

The G7 summit will be held in France's Evian town from June 15 to 17.

The people cited above said both New Delhi and Washington, DC are looking at the possibility of a short meeting between Modi and Trump.

There is no clarity yet on it, they said.

Rebuilding Bilateral Ties

Following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India last month, the two sides are now looking at rebuilding the bilateral ties.

The relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington, DC imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Donald Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes last May.

Rubio, during his meeting with the prime minister, invited him on behalf of President Trump to visit the White House in the 'near future'.

The top American diplomat described India as the 'cornerstone' of Washington, DC's approach towards the Indo-Pacific.

G7 Summit and Bilateral Engagements

Modi will first travel to the French port city of Nice for a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron on June 14.

From Nice, Modi will then travel to Slovakia for a state visit during June 14-16.

The prime minister will return to France to attend the outreach sessions of the G7 summit from June 16-17.

During the summit, he will exchange views with G7 leaders, and those from invited partner countries and international organisations, the MEA said.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders, it said without elaborating.

The prime minister's presence at the G7 reflects India's standing as a leading voice of the Global South and a key partner in addressing global challenges, the MEA said.

In the final leg of the visit, Modi will visit Paris on June 18 for further bilateral engagements, and to attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup event.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

PHOTOS: PM Modi meet world leaders at G7
PHOTOS: PM Modi meet world leaders at G7
PM Modi arrives in France for G7 Summit
PM Modi arrives in France for G7 Summit
Modi, Trump discuss Ladakh standoff, unrest in US
Modi, Trump discuss Ladakh standoff, unrest in US
Modi meets world leaders at G7 Summit
Modi meets world leaders at G7 Summit
Modi holds informal meets with Biden, Sunak, Macron
Modi holds informal meets with Biden, Sunak, Macron

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 2

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 3

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

VIDEOS

Uorfi Javed Charms Fans in Orange1:02

Uorfi Javed Charms Fans in Orange

Shweta Tripathi's Smile Melts Hearts1:05

Shweta Tripathi's Smile Melts Hearts

Ramban Hosts Grand Gool Mela to Boost Tourism and Culture2:19

Ramban Hosts Grand Gool Mela to Boost Tourism and Culture

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO