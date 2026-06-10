Modi to meet Trump in France?

India and the US are reportedly exploring a crucial meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the upcoming G7 summit in France, signalling efforts to reset bilateral ties amidst recent trade tensions and geopolitical shifts.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump, at The White House in Washington, DC on February 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India and the US are exploring a potential meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the upcoming G7 summit in France.

The meeting's confirmation depends on the leaders' schedules and other factors, with no clarity yet on its certainty.

The discussions come as both nations seek to rebuild bilateral ties following recent tensions over tariffs and Trump's comments on India-Pakistan clashes.

PM Modi will undertake a week-long visit to France and Slovakia, attending the G7 outreach sessions and holding bilateral meetings.

Modi's presence at the G7 summit highlights India's role as a voice for the Global South and a partner in global challenges.

India and the United States are learnt to be exploring the possibility of a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the margins of the G7 summit in France next week.

There is no clarity yet on whether the two leaders will be able to meet as it will depend on many factors including the schedule of the two leaders, people familiar with the matter said.

Modi's European Itinerary

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has already announced that Modi will undertake a week-long visit to France and Slovakia beginning Saturday.

The G7 summit will be held in France's Evian town from June 15 to 17.

The people cited above said both New Delhi and Washington, DC are looking at the possibility of a short meeting between Modi and Trump.

There is no clarity yet on it, they said.

Rebuilding Bilateral Ties

Following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India last month, the two sides are now looking at rebuilding the bilateral ties.

The relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington, DC imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Donald Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes last May.

Rubio, during his meeting with the prime minister, invited him on behalf of President Trump to visit the White House in the 'near future'.

The top American diplomat described India as the 'cornerstone' of Washington, DC's approach towards the Indo-Pacific.

G7 Summit and Bilateral Engagements

Modi will first travel to the French port city of Nice for a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron on June 14.

From Nice, Modi will then travel to Slovakia for a state visit during June 14-16.

The prime minister will return to France to attend the outreach sessions of the G7 summit from June 16-17.

During the summit, he will exchange views with G7 leaders, and those from invited partner countries and international organisations, the MEA said.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders, it said without elaborating.

The prime minister's presence at the G7 reflects India's standing as a leading voice of the Global South and a key partner in addressing global challenges, the MEA said.

In the final leg of the visit, Modi will visit Paris on June 18 for further bilateral engagements, and to attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup event.