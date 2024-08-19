News
Modi to visit Ukraine on Aug 23, 1st since start of war

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 19, 2024 19:58 IST
Days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kyiv, India on Monday said it is willing to contribute in finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, May 20, 2023.

Modi will visit the Ukrainian capital on August 23 to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

India has always been advocating diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said at a media briefing.

 

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine will form a part of discussions, he said.

India has independent ties with both Russia and Ukraine, Lal said replying to a question.

Modi will travel to Poland before visiting Ukraine.

