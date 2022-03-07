Modi to speak with Putin, Zelenskyy today: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, official sources said.

Modi's interaction with the two leaders comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from Ukraine, facing attack from Russia.

Putin's telephonic talks will follow Modi's scheduled conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is the second time Modi will speak to Zelenskyy and Putin since the war began.