News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi to speak with Putin, Zelenskyy today: Sources

Modi to speak with Putin, Zelenskyy today: Sources

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 07, 2022 11:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, official sources said.

Modi's interaction with the two leaders comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from Ukraine, facing attack from Russia.

 

Putin's telephonic talks will follow Modi's scheduled conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is the second time Modi will speak to Zelenskyy and Putin since the war began.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Modi Has No Idea How To Deal With The World
Modi Has No Idea How To Deal With The World
'By abstaining, India voted for India'
'By abstaining, India voted for India'
Will US Stall Russian Arms Sales To India?
Will US Stall Russian Arms Sales To India?
Russia declares ceasefire in Sumy from 12.30 pm IST
Russia declares ceasefire in Sumy from 12.30 pm IST
How Prasidh Krishna Topped ODI Series
How Prasidh Krishna Topped ODI Series
The IPL 2022 Schedule
The IPL 2022 Schedule
How To Get LinkedIn To Work For You
How To Get LinkedIn To Work For You
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Modi should not enter turf that angels fear to tread

Modi should not enter turf that angels fear to tread

Why US, Russia Want India On Its Side

Why US, Russia Want India On Its Side

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances