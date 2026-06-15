Modi to lead world yoga day's main event in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations in Kolkata on June 21, highlighting the global movement's focus on 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' and its widespread adoption.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at International Yoga Day 2025 event in Vishakapatnam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the main International Day of Yoga event in Kolkata on June 21.

The theme for this year's International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', promoting physical and mental well-being.

Union Minister for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav highlighted yoga's vital role in enabling healthy, active, and resilient lives as people age.

Nearly 2,500 yoga events will be held worldwide, coordinated by over 210 Indian missions abroad, showcasing yoga's global reach.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the main event of International Day of Yoga in Kolkata on June 21, Union Minister for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav said in New Delhi on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Jadhav said this year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlights the role of yoga in promoting physical health, mental well-being and healthy ageing.

Global Celebrations And Healthy Ageing Theme

"This year's main event of the International Day of Yoga will be held in West Bengal's capital city Kolkata under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Jadhav said that International Day of Yoga is receiving unprecedented support across the globe and yoga events will be held at nearly 2,500 locations worldwide.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, yoga has evolved into a global mass movement and millions of people across the world have embraced yoga as an integral part of their daily lives," the minister said.

This year's theme addresses one of the most significant needs of our time. Yoga plays a vital role in enabling people to lead healthy, active, self-reliant, and mentally resilient lives as they age, he said.

"Coordinated by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, more than 210 Indian missions abroad are organising yoga events at nearly 2,500 locations worldwide.

"This reflects how yoga has transcended its origins as India's cultural heritage to become a shared global movement for health and well-being," he said.