Modi to lead International Yoga Day from Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations from Kolkata's iconic Red Road on June 21, as over 210 Indian Missions globally organise events under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', promoting yoga as a vital practice for lifelong well-being.

IMAGE: Preparations underway on the eve of International Yoga Day, at Red Road in Kolkata on June 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the national International Day of Yoga event from Kolkata's Red Road.

The 12th edition of IDY will be celebrated globally under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', emphasising yoga's role in promoting lifelong well-being.

Over 210 Indian Missions abroad will organise IDY celebrations at nearly 2,500 locations worldwide, showcasing yoga's growing global reach.

The Ministry of Culture and Archaeological Survey of India are organising special yoga programmes at 100 iconic locations across India, linking cultural heritage with yoga traditions.

The 'Yoga Sangam Portal' has seen over six lakh organisational registrations, indicating widespread participation in the lead-up to the event.

More than 210 Indian Missions abroad will organise International Day of Yoga celebrations at nearly 2,500 locations worldwide on June 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the national event from Kolkata's iconic Red Road.

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) will be celebrated across India and across the world under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", with nearly 10 lakh people expected to participate in synchronised yoga sessions across Kolkata alone.

National Celebrations and Global Reach

The national celebration at Red Road will begin at 5 am, where around 35,000 participants are expected to join the celebrations, with Modi leading the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), marking another milestone in India's efforts to promote yoga as a global movement for health and well-being. According to the Ministry of Ayush, the event will reaffirm yoga's growing role as a global movement promoting health, harmony and collective well-being.

Theme and Significance

This year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlights the importance of adopting yoga as a lifelong practice to support healthy, active and dignified ageing.

The theme underscores yoga's contribution as a preventive healthcare approach that enhances physical vitality, mental resilience and emotional balance, the ministry said.

Ahead of the main celebrations, the ministry's 'Yoga Sangam Portal' has achieved a major milestone, with organisational registrations crossing the six lakh mark and continuing to rise steadily, the statement said.

Cultural Integration and Participation

The ministry said International Day of Yoga 2026 continues to witness remarkable global participation, with events being organised by Indian Missions across nearly 2,500 venues worldwide through the coordinated efforts of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

Adding a cultural dimension to the celebrations, the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India, is organising special yoga programmes at 100 iconic locations across the country.

Major events will be held at 12 prominent sites, including the Red Fort in New Delhi, Haridwar, Konark, Hampi, Mahabalipuram, Mumbai, Nalanda, Ahmedabad, Sarnath, Leh, Hyderabad and Silchar, linking India's cultural heritage with its enduring yoga traditions. Participants at Red Road will also be offered Ayush Aahar as part of efforts to promote holistic health and wellness.

The Ministry of Ayush has invited citizens from all walks of life to participate in large numbers and strengthen the message of "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", while inspiring people across the world to embrace yoga as a way of life.