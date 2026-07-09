Modi to flag off India's first hydrogen train from Jind on July 17

With two driving power cars and eight passenger coaches, the train has undergone extensive trials at speeds ranging from 75 kmph to 120 kmph over the past two-and-a-half months between Sonipat, Jind and New Delhi.

IMAGE: India's first hydrogen-powered train seen on the Delhi railway track during its high-speed trial, in New Delhi, June 26, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the country's first hydrogen train from the Jind railway station in Haryana on July 17, sources in the railway ministry said.

Key Points The train will cover 356 km daily by making two round trips of 89 km each between Jind and Sonipat.

It has 682 seats and a total passenger capacity of 2,600.

Experts from the mechanical department said that each driving power car (DPC) can generate 1,200 kilowatts (kW) of power, equivalent to about 1,600 horsepower (hp).

"As of now, we have received confirmation from the PMO that Prime Minister Modi will flag off the hydrogen train from Jind on July 17," a senior railway official said.

With two driving power cars and eight passenger coaches, the train has undergone extensive trials at speeds ranging from 75 kmph to 120 kmph over the past two-and-a-half months between Sonipat, Jind and New Delhi.

"Soon after the flag-off, its commercial run will begin. The train will cover 356 km daily by making two round trips of 89 km each between Jind and Sonipat. It has 682 seats and a total passenger capacity of 2,600," the official said.

Experts from the mechanical department said that each driving power car (DPC) can generate 1,200 kilowatts (kW) of power, equivalent to about 1,600 horsepower (hp).

"Since there are two DPCs, the total installed traction power is 2,400 kW (about 3,200 hp), which is sufficient to accelerate the train, pull the passenger coaches, and maintain speed," an expert said.

He added, "The train is equipped with hydrogen fuel cells that convert hydrogen into electricity and release water vapour, making it a clean energy system."

The train stores 440 kg of compressed hydrogen, and its safety and design validation have been carried out by an independent testing and certification organisation, ensuring that it meets international safety standards.

"At maximum passenger load and operating conditions, it will consume about 300 kg of hydrogen per day. The train is designed to safely reach a maximum speed of 110 kmph; however, its operational speed on the Jind-Sonipat route will be 75 kmph," railway officials said.

Referring to a Railway Board's circular, officials said that since this train has been permitted to operate strictly between the Jind and Sonipat section only and its maintenance facilities have been created at Shakurbasti in Delhi, its hydrogen power system will be switched off as per safety protocol to bring it to a dead condition, and a diesel locomotive will haul the entire train to Shakurbasti for maintenance.