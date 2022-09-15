News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi to attend SCO meet with Putin and XI Jinping

Modi to attend SCO meet with Putin and XI Jinping

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 15, 2022 16:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ahead of his departure for the Uzbek city of Samarkand to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was looking forward to exchanging views on topical regional and international issues as well as on expansion of the grouping during the deliberations.

Modi will join Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iran's Ebrahim Raisi among others at the annual summit of the regional bloc on Friday.

The PM is visiting Uzbekistan at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Uzbekistan is the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

"At the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organisation," Modi said in a pre-departure statement.

"Under the Uzbek chairship, a number of decisions for mutual cooperation are likely to be adopted in areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism," he said.

 

Modi said he was also looking forward to meeting President Mirziyoyev.

"I fondly recall his visit to India in 2018. He also graced the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as Guest of Honour in 2019. In addition, I will hold bilateral meetings with some of the other leaders attending the summit," Modi said.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said Modi will have bilateral meetings with the Uzbek president and some other leaders on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

To a volley of questions on whether there will be a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kwatra did not give a direct reply.

We will keep you apprised when schedule of Modi's bilateral meetings unfolds, he said.

Asked about Pakistan continuing to back various terror groups, Kwatra said there is a deeply held understanding in SCO about ways to deal with terrorism in region.

The member states of the SCO are Russia, China, India, Pakistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Modi-Xi meet on SCO summit sidelines?
Will Modi-Xi meet on SCO summit sidelines?
What can India achieve at the SCO?
What can India achieve at the SCO?
Must deal with radicalisation in Af: Modi to SCO
Must deal with radicalisation in Af: Modi to SCO
Onboarding of e-com giants crucial for success of ONDC
Onboarding of e-com giants crucial for success of ONDC
Cong issues QR-coded cards for party prez poll
Cong issues QR-coded cards for party prez poll
Is Joe Biden Buying A Car?
Is Joe Biden Buying A Car?
Pant or DK? Who will feature in Pathan's playing XI
Pant or DK? Who will feature in Pathan's playing XI
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Modi, Putin to meet on SCO sidelines, announces Russia

Modi, Putin to meet on SCO sidelines, announces Russia

Modi to visit Uzbekistan to attend SCO Summit

Modi to visit Uzbekistan to attend SCO Summit

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances