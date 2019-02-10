Modi takes a swipe at Naidu as TDP protests his visit

February 10, 2019 15:06 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party supremo Chandrababu Naidu, saying he has made a 'U-turn' on promises of development to the state and only trying to replicate National Democratic Alliance government's schemes.

"Our government gave to Andhra Pradesh much more than what was mentioned in special status. CM of Andhra Pradesh acknowledged this package but took a U-turn as they failed to use the funds in the appropriate way and were not able to develop the state," Modi said, addressing a public rally.

Modi lashed out at Naidu for aligning with the Congress, saying the former chief minister N T Rama Rao (NTR) had launched the party to make Andhra Pradesh 'Congress-mukt' after he was a victim of its 'arrogance.'

Naidu was indeed a senior to him, but only in losing elections, switching alliances and ditching his father-in-law N T Rama Rao, Modi said at a public rally in Guntur.

"He keeps reminding me he is senior. There is no debate in this. I have never shown any disrespect to you since you are a senior. You are a senior in changing alliances. A senior biting the back of your own father-in-law. A senior in losing one election after the other, where as I am not," the prime minister said.

Further, Naidu was senior in embracing tomorrow those whom he would abuse today, Modi said.

Modi alleged Naidu was taking him on since the Centre had sought details of every paise given to Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu had promised walking in the footsteps of NTR, Modi said and asked if the chief minister had lived by it.

"The arrogance of Delhi (during the Congress rule) has always insulted states. And NTR that is why decided to make AP Congress-mukt and floated the TDP.

"The TDP leader who has to resist the arrogance of the naamdaars (famous and powerful people) and crush their arrogance is siding with them," he said in an apparent swipe at Naidu joining hands with the Congress.

"This chowkidar (watchman) has disturbed his sleep.. wanted to know the details of every paise given to Andhra Pradesh," Modi said.

Naidu promised the sunrise of Andhra Pradesh but is fixated with the rise of his own son N Lokesh, Modi charged.

The chief minister promised the redevelopment of Amaravati but is now engaged in his own development, the prime minister alleged.

He said Naidu had not initiated any new programmes for the poor but was only putting his stamp on the NDA government's development schemes.

On providing clean fuel in the country, Modi said while in 60 years, only 12 crore gas connections were given, the NDA government had given 13 crore gas connections in just four years.

Earlier, the prime minister dedicated two major petroleum and gas projects--a strategic petroleum reserve facility at Visakhapatnam and a gas field at Amalapuram to the nation through remote control system.

He also laid the foundation-stone for the construction of a coastal terminal of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at Krishnapatnam in SPS Nellore district.

Addressing the rally, Modi said "Our aim is to have a New India that is clean and pollution-free. Such projects are the key to the nations energy security."

The Centre was building oil reserves at various locations across the country to ensure there was no shortage of oil and gas in times of crises, he said, referring to a similar facility he inaugurated in the north-east on Saturday.

"Our government has been working continuously to make India a clean fuel economy and several projects have been initiated in this direction," he added.

Referring to the strategic petroleum reserve facility of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited (ISPRL) at Visakhapatnam and the ONGCs Vasishta S1 gas field in the Krishna-Godavari Basin at Amalapuram, the Prime Minister said they would not only help create jobs but also aid in the development of gas-based industries in the region.

Earlier, when Modi arrived at Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada, TDP workers staged protests.

This is Modi's first visit to the state after the ruling Telugu Desam Party severed ties with the NDA in March last year.

The Chandrababu Naidu-led party quit the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance protesting the 'injustice' done to the state post-bifurcation.

Giving the protocol a go-by, none of the state ministers turned up at the Gannavaram airport to formally receive the prime minister.

BJP leaders alleged that people were 'thwarted', from reaching the venue in large numbers and said countdown would start for Naidu with Modi's rally at Guntur.

Commenting on the black balloon protests against him by TDP workers, Modi quipped he welcomed it recalling the tradition of smearing black to ward off evil designs.

The ruling party organised protests in various cities and towns in the state Sunday in protest against Modi's visit.

At Vijayawada and Guntur, TDP workers donned black shirts and took out rallies demanding that 'Modi go back'.

In his daily teleconference with the party leaders, the chief minister dubbed Modi as the 'modati drohi' (first betrayer) of Andhra Pradesh.

"Modi is coming for a war on AP. They have done all injustice to the state, destroyed the systems and ruined the country.

"Modi is facing protests wherever he is going in the country. He has come to AP to mock at us," Naidu said.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made in and around the Gannavaram airport in the wake of the call given by the chief minister for protests against the prime minister's visit.

After the reception on the airport tarmac, the prime minister flew to Guntur by a special IAF helicopter.

Protests were also organised Saturday in some parts of the state against the visit.

The Congress called for observance of black day on Sunday over Modi's 'failure' to honour the promises made to Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation, party sources said.

In Vijayawada, the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India-Marxist organised a demonstration Saturday protesting Modi's visit.

Reports said similar protests were held in Kadapa and Kurnool districts as well.