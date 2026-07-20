Modi takes a dig at 'young' Rahul Gandhi while praising youth power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India's groundbreaking private space sector achievement with Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket, while subtly referencing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's age in a political jab.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the press ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi, July 20, 2026 . Photograph: REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Key Points Prime Minister Modi praised young Indian innovators for the first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1.

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 launch makes India the third country with private orbital launch capabilities.

Modi highlighted the average age of the Skyroot team as 28, contrasting it with a "56-year-old young man."

The remark was widely interpreted as a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently turned 56.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 20, Monday, took a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while hailing young innovators behind India's first privately developed orbital rocket, saying he was not talking about a "56-year-old young man".

Addressing reporters ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session, he said in the past month the country has achieved many milestones, filling citizens with pride and these achievements span national, international, and even space domains.

India's Milestone In Private Space Sector

He said there have been moments of glory just before the Monsoon Session last year as an Indian citizen reached the International Space Station and only the day before yesterday, a young Indian start-up accomplished an extraordinary feat.

He was referring to Skyroot Aerospace on Saturday launching the country's first private orbital rocket Vikram-1 and successfully placing multiple technology-demonstration payloads into the desired orbit, making India the third country with private orbital launch capabilities after the US and China.

Modi said there are only a handful of countries in the world where private enterprises have demonstrated such capability and Indian young innovators have taken the country's aspirations to new heights in space, and this is a truly remarkable achievement.

Modi's Praise For Youth And Political Remark

"I am told that the average age of the team working at the Skyroot start-up is just 28 years. It is these young minds who have made this possible.

"I am not talking about a 56-year-old young man; I am talking about a start-up whose team, with an average age of just 28, has planted India's flag in the realm of space," he said.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, turned 56 on June 19 this year.

The prime minister also said that the youth certainly deserve the country's heartfelt congratulations.

"More importantly, such achievements instil immense confidence in our nation and further strengthen India's standing as a respected and trusted partner in the world," he said.

Congress Hits Back

The Congress on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi started off Parliament's Monsoon session with his "usual litany of platitudes" and that he failed to mention key issues such as Ram temple donation "theft", NEET UG paper leak and "dirty tricks" being used to split opposition parties.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also said the PM failed to talk about his government's ongoing attempts to subvert democracy and the federal setup of the Constitution through a "compromised delimitation process, the One Nation One Election gimmick, and the unconstitutional (Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan) VBSA Bill".

Reacting to the PM's remarks, Ramesh said Modi started off the monsoon session with his "usual litany of platitudes".

"What the PM failed to mention are the following issues, which the Opposition is committed to raising -- the massive Chanda Chori Aastha Dhoka at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya executed by members of the RSS-BJP ecosystem that has shocked the nation's conscience.

"The NEET UG 2026 paper leak and the CBSE Grade 12 Board Examinations fiasco which has enraged the 'yuva shakti' that the PM paid lip service to," he said.

The Congress leader said the PM also failed to talk about the dirty tricks and financial incentives being used to split opposition parties and the "credible accusations" of corruption and conflict of interest plaguing the Union minister for road transport, the minister of state for agriculture, the ministry of environment and the chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Ramesh alleged.