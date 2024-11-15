News
Modi stranded at Deoghar airport for 2 hrs after snag hits aircraft

Modi stranded at Deoghar airport for 2 hrs after snag hits aircraft

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 15, 2024 19:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was stranded in Jharkhand's Deoghar airport for nearly two hours on Friday after his special Indian Air Force aircraft developed a snag, flew back to Delhi in another plane, officials said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by artists in a traditional way during his visit to the Tribal Haat, in Jamui on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi was supposed to return to New Delhi on the IAF plane after addressing a rally in Bihar's Jamui, around 80 km from Deoghar, they said.

The PM visited Jamui to attend a function marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

 

"PM Modi left for Delhi from Deoghar in another special aircraft after his IAF plane developed a technical snag. The aircraft could not be rectified on time. PM had to wait for more than two hours," Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sagar told PTI.

While Modi waited for the issue to be resolved, the region's airspace was declared a 'no-flying zone'.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also caught in a similar situation in Godda, Jharkhand.

Gandhi's helicopter, which was supposed to take him back after addressing an election rally, was grounded for about two hours, prompting allegations from the Congress that the delay was politically motivated.

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter was not allowed to take off for about two hours, posing a grave threat to his life. This was a security lapse at the behest of the Centre," state minister Deepika Pandey Singh alleged.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
