Rediff.com  » News » Modi speaks to new UK PM, invites him to India

Modi speaks to new UK PM, invites him to India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 06, 2024 19:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as the two leaders agreed to work towards an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-UK free trade agreement, a statement said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Modi congratulated him on assuming charge and a remarkable victory of his Labour Party in the election.

The statement said both the leaders recalled the historic relations between the India and the UK and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the countries.

 

Appreciating the positive contributions of the Indian community in the social, economic and political development of the UK, they agreed to continue to promote the close people-to-people ties.

Modi also extended an invitation to Starmer for an early visit to India as the two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the statement said.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Pleased to speak with @Keir_Starmer. Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust India-UK economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
