Modi seeks unity on women's quota in Independence Day address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making a renewed push for the long-pending Women's Reservation Bill, urging cross-party support to ensure 33% representation for women in India's legislative bodies.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the attendees during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi urged opposition parties to support the Women's Reservation Bill, which has been debated for 40 years.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill proposes 33% reservation for women in legislatures and an increase in Lok Sabha seats to 816.

The bill requires a two-thirds majority (352 votes) in Lok Sabha, having previously failed to pass despite government efforts.

The government's current strength, even with recent mergers, remains short of the required votes for a constitutional amendment.

The DMK's potential support could be crucial for the bill's passage, highlighting the need for broader political backing.

As the government tries to muster numbers in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to the opposition parties to support the delimitation-linked women reservation bill, saying the issue has been stuck in political akhada (wrangling) for the last 40 years.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill seeks to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816.

A two-thirds majority is required to pass the proposed legislation in the Lower House.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, Modi also said the political parties can take credit for the adoption of the proposed legislation.

"Under the shadow of the national flag, I appeal to all political parties: let's come together in honour of those women and provide 33 per cent reservation to our mothers and daughters in assemblies and Lok Sabha and ensure their representation, so that they contribute in evolving India's policies," he said, adding that it was the need of the hour.

"I urge all political parties to come forward in implementing the women reservation Bill and honour them. They should also take credit for its passage and contribute, but give that right to our women," he said, calling on the need to venerate the women power.

Understanding The Women's Reservation Bill

On April 17, during the Budget Session, the Modi government faced a setback as the Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in Lok Sabha.

Of the 528 MPs who voted in Lok Sabha, 298 voted in support, while 230 opposed it. The Bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

A day after the contentious bill was defeated, Prime Minister Modi, in a televised address to the nation, attacked the opposition, including the Congress, for the setback.

The 131st Amendment Bill proposed to increase the Lok Sabha seats to 816 to 'operationalise' the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

Seats were also to be increased in state and Union territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

Challenges In Securing Passage

There were attempts to pass the bill in the just-concluded Monsoon Session, but the government failed to secure the required numbers.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi multiple times seeking the Congress' support, but received none.

The government floor managers also spoke to other opposition leaders, but no one expressed willingness to support the bill.

Since April, the government's numbers have improved marginally.

The National Democratic Alliance's strength in the Lok Sabha now stands at 299 following the merger of seven Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MPs with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Among the 20 Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) MPs, three Muslim lawmakers remained non-committal about their allegiance towards the NDA.

However, in the eventuality of all 20 voting in favour of the bill, the government assured the support of 319 parliamentarians.

But it is still well short of the 360 votes required to pass a constitutional amendment Bill.

The Role Of Opposition Parties

Notably, the DMK is no longer part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) after the Congress joined the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam government in Tamil Nadu.

With 22 Lok Sabha members, it has emerged as the third-largest Opposition party in the Lower House.

The Tamil Nadu-based party's numbers could become crucial in securing passage of the crucial Bill.