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Home  » News » Modi reviews fuel, power, fertiliser supply amid West Asia tensions

Modi reviews fuel, power, fertiliser supply amid West Asia tensions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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March 22, 2026 19:43 IST

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PM Modi is taking proactive steps to safeguard India's energy security by reviewing the supply of crude oil, gas, and petroleum products amidst the escalating West Asia conflict and potential disruptions to global supply chains.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The government is focused on maintaining stable logistics and efficient distribution of essential goods, including petroleum products, across India.
  • The West Asia conflict, particularly disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, poses a threat to global energy supply chains, impacting India.
  • The PM has engaged with numerous global leaders to address supply chain disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis.
  • India is proactively taking measures to protect consumer and industry interests in the face of the ongoing West Asia conflict and its impact on energy supplies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed with senior ministers the situation related to crude, gas and other petroleum products, and power and fertiliser sectors in view of the evolving West Asia situation.

Government sources said the focus of the meeting was on ensuring uninterrupted supply, stable logistics and efficient distribution across the country.

 

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh (Defence), Amit Shah (Home), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Agriculture), S Jaishankar (External Affairs), Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance), J P Nadda (Health), Piyush Goyal (Commerce and Industry) and Ashwini Vaishnaw (Railways) were among those who attended the high-level meeting, sources said.

Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal (Ports and Shipping), Manohar Lal Khattar (Power), Pralhad Joshi (Food and Consumer Affairs), Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu (Civil Aviation) and Hardeep Singh Puri (Petroleum), NSA Ajit Doval and the prime minister's two principal secretaries, P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, were also present.

The situation related to crude, gas, petroleum products, and power and fertiliser sectors was reviewed in view of the evolving West Asia situation, the sources said.

The government is taking proactive steps to ensure an uninterrupted supply of all essential goods, including petroleum products, they said.

The meeting took stock of the current global situation in the wake of the West Asia conflict and the measures taken to protect consumer and industry interests, which is the key focus of the government, the sources said.

On March 12, PM Modi had said that the war in West Asia has triggered a worldwide energy crisis, posing a critical test of national character that requires dealing with circumstances through peace, patience and increased public awareness.

The prime minister emphasised that his government is working relentlessly to address disruptions that have emerged in international supply chains.

"Continuous efforts are also underway to determine how we can overcome the disruptions that have occurred in the supply chain," Modi had said.

The prime minister has spoken to many global leaders since the West Asia conflict started on February 28, when the US and Israel attacked Iran. Iran has retaliated by targeting Israel and several of its Gulf neighbours.

Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which 20 per cent of the world's energy is transported. Since the conflict, very few ships have been allowed by Iran to cross it.

The blockade has resulted in severe disruptions in energy supply to many countries, including India.

Since the conflict, Modi has had telephonic conversations with leaders from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, France, Malaysia, Israel and Iran.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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