Modi reviews Covid situation at high-level meet; Mandaviya, Shah attend

Modi reviews Covid situation at high-level meet; Mandaviya, Shah attend

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 22, 2022 19:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the situation related to COVID-19 in the country.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in India in view of a surge in COVID cases in China and other countries, in New Delhi, December 22, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Home Minister Amit Shah, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and top officials attended the virtual meeting.

 

Ahead of the meeting, in a statement in Lok Sabha, Minister Mandaviya asked states to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

On Wednesday, Mandaviya had reviewed the situation and asked people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.

Official sources have said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.

There has been a sudden spurt in COVID cases in China and some other countries.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
