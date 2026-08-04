Modi present, NDA meeting showcases India's employment surge, sports boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the NDA coalition convened to discuss India's remarkable strides in international sports and the substantial increase in employment generation for youth, showcasing the impact of government policies.

IMAGE: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addresses in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP National President Nitin Nabin during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party Meeting, 'Mangal Milan' in New Delhi on August 4, 2026 . Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo



Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA constituents attended a parliamentary meeting to review national progress.

Presentations highlighted India's increased success in international sports events, including Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games, attributed to the 2014 sports policy.

A detailed presentation showcased a significant rise in employment opportunities for youth, with 17.1 crore jobs created between 2014 and 2026, compared to 2.89 crore from 2004-2014.

Various social security schemes implemented by the government were also discussed during the meeting.

The meeting saw attendance from key Union Ministers and representatives of NDA allies, including a new member from NCPI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and leaders of the NDA constituents on August 4, Tuesday, attended the ruling coalition's weekly meeting of the Parliamentarians where presentations were given on how India is getting laurels in international sports events and increased employment-generating avenues offering crores of jobs to youth.

BJP president Nitin Nabin was seen sitting next to Prime Minister Modi at the 'Mangal Milan' meeting held at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi on Tuesday, a day after the saffron party was defeated at Bihar's Bankipur assembly seat where its candidate lost to poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishore in a by-election.

The by-election at Bankipur, considered a BJP bastion, was necessitated after Nabin vacated the seat following his election to Rajya Sabha after he assumed the charge of BJP president.

India's Sporting Achievements

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya gave a detailed presentation on sports and said the Modi government had adopted a sports policy in 2014 which resulted in India now getting many awards, including gold in international sporting events, including Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Growth in Youth Employment

He said that a detailed presentation was also given on the employment-generating avenues and it was told that job opportunities have increased for youth day by day.

"We were told at the Mangal Milan that between 2004 and 2014, when UPA was in power, only 2.89 crore youth got jobs while between 2014 and 2026, a total of 17.1 crore youth got employment," Tiwari said.

Social Security and Alliance Unity

The BJP MP from Delhi said presentation was also given at the NDA parliamentary party meeting on various social security schemes of the Government. Another BJP MP PP Chaudhary said "Mangal Milan mein mangal hi hota hain (everything is good at Mangal Milan).

Representatives of NDA allies JD-U, JD-S, NCP, Shiv Sena, NCPI among others attended the meeting.

NCPI leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who left the Trinamool Congress and joined the little known party, said he attended the NDA parliamentary party meeting for the first time.

"I am one of the senior most parliamentarians in the country. All are united in NCPI. It is a good experience," he said.

Those who attended the meeting include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar besides others.