Modi, Netanyahu hail Capt Machchhar for averting Flydubai crash

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar is being hailed as a hero by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his extraordinary courage in thwarting an alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight, saving 174 lives.

IMAGE: A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, on the tarmac as it arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on September 30, 2026. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Key Points Indian pilot Smit Machchhar was hailed as a hero by PM Modi and Israeli PM Netanyahu for his bravery.

Machchhar thwarted an alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight, saving 174 passengers.

Despite being seriously injured, Captain Machchhar resisted the attacker and enabled others to intervene.

The flydubai flight FZ1073 made an emergency descent and diverted to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar's actions prevented a catastrophic mid-air disaster, earning him international praise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Indian pilot Smit Machchhar as a 'hero' after he thwarted his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight, and said the country is proud of his valour.

Lauding Captain Machchhar, Modi said he helped save hundreds of lives and prevented a 'great tragedy' despite being seriously injured.

The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk city.

The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

PM Modi Praises Captain Machchhar's Valour

'Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy,' Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said India is proud of Captain Machchhar.

'Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health,' he said.

Israeli PM Netanyahu Hails Pilot As True Hero

On Wednesday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also lauded Machchhar as a 'true hero'.

"Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker, preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster," Netanyahu said.

"He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals. I wish Captain Machchhar a speedy and full recovery. He is a true hero," the Israeli prime minister said.

"My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery," he said.

Dramatic Mid-Air Incident Unfolds

In videos circulating on social media, the pilot can be seen drenched in blood, wearing an oxygen mask and lying on his back in the galley of the aircraft.

In his earlier statement, Netanyahu said that an Israeli passenger told him that the aircraft went into a spin and began descending, after which the passenger and a crew member managed to break into the cockpit and, together, they overpowered the pilot who had carried out the stabbing while he was attempting to sabotage the aircraft's systems.

According to Netanyahu, another crew member then entered the cockpit and helped stabilise the aircraft.

"I salute these heroes who demonstrated extraordinary resourcefulness and courage. They saved many lives and prevented a major disaster," he said.

The aircraft landed safely at Tabuk airport and all passengers were out of danger, said Netanyahu, who met his security chiefs to discuss the situation.

Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, also praised Machchhar and said the people of Israel were praying for his recovery.