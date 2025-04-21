HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi mourns Pope's death, calls him 'a beacon of compassion'

Modi mourns Pope's death, calls him 'a beacon of compassion'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 21, 2025 15:53 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the passing of Pope Francis and said he would always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Pope Francis on the sidelines of the G7 summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Savelletri, Italy, June 14, 2024. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor, died on Monday. He was 88.

"Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world," Modi said in a post on X.

 

"From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope," he said.

Modi fondly recalled his meetings with the pontiff and said he was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development.

"His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God's embrace," Modi said.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
