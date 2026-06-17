Modi most beautiful looking man, like an angel: Trump

US President Donald Trump lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'very tough negotiator' and hinted at a future India visit during their G7 Summit meeting, where discussions focused on a bilateral trade deal, defence ties, and the West Asia crisis.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 17, 2026. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Key Points US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'very tough negotiator' during their meeting at the G7 Summit.

Trump indicated a future visit to India, recalling his 'great time' during his 2020 trip.

The leaders discussed the proposed bilateral trade deal, defence and security ties, and the West Asia crisis.

Trump affirmed strong India-US defence relations, stating the US would 'be there to help' India if attacked.

Trump highlighted India's 'big role' in West Asia under Modi's leadership.

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'very tough negotiator' and said he would visit India in the future, as the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-Les-Bains, France.

Responding to a question on how close the two countries were to finalising a trade deal, Trump lauded Modi's negotiating skills.

"Very close," Trump said while speaking alongside Modi. "We have been there for a little while. He is a very tough negotiator. One of the toughest."

Trump's Praise for Modi

Praising the prime minister in his trademark style, Trump said, "He is the most beautiful looking man, he looks so nice, he is like an angel. But actually he is just tough, he is a killer."

"But he looks so good, he gets you by surprise. People say he is such a nice man, I say he is very tough, he is a tough trader," the US president said, as Modi sat beside him smiling and visibly amused.

"And he loves the Indian people. But he also loves the US," Trump said as he referred to the 'Howdy, Modi!' event held in Texas in 2019.

Future India Visit and Bilateral Talks

As Modi interjected with a reference to the 'Namaste Trump' event held in Ahmedabad in 2020, Trump said, "We will be going to India some time in the future."

Trump recalled his 2020 India visit and said he had a 'great time', highlighting the large crowd that had gathered to see him.

The remarks came during a press briefing after talks between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit held in this French commune.

Their wide-ranging talks focused on the proposed bilateral trade deal, defence and security ties, and the West Asia crisis.

India-US Defence and West Asia Role

Responding to a question on India-US defence relationship, Trump said: "I think it is a great relationship… If they (India) were attacked, we would be there to help them."

"If anybody attacks that man (Modi), we are going to ​be there," Trump said.

Trump also said India has a 'big role' in West Asia as long as PM Modi is a leader.