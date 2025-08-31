HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi meets Xi, Putin, other leaders at SCO Summit reception in Tianjin

August 31, 2025 21:29 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the official reception for Heads of State and Heads of Government at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, where he met with several world leaders and dignitaries.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a group picture with Chinese President Xi Jinping, his wife Peng Liyuan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other SCO leaders during the Official Reception for Heads of States and Heads of Governments at the SCO Summit, in Tianjin, China, August 31, 2025. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Modi was received at the venue by Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan. On arrival, the Prime Minister exchanged greetings with the Chinese President before joining other leaders for the customary family photo session.

 

Russian President Vladimir Putin and several other heads of state were also present for the group photograph.

During the reception, PM Modi interacted with leaders of several nations.

He first met Nepali Prime Minister KP Oli, describing the long-standing cultural and historical ties between India and Nepal. PM Modi wrote on X, "Delighted to meet Nepal PM Mr. KP Oli in Tianjin. India's relations with Nepal are deep-rooted and very special."

He then held a conversation with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. He noted the developmental partnership between the two nations.

"Interacted with President Muizzu of Maldives on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. India's developmental cooperation with Maldives is greatly beneficial for our people, PM Modi wrote on X, posting a picture with Muizzu

Modi also interacted with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. Recalling his earlier visit to Egypt, the Prime Minister wrote, "Met PM Mostafa Madbouly of Egypt at the SCO Summit. Fondly recalled my Egypt visit a few years ago. India-Egypt friendship is scaling newer heights of progress!"

At the reception, Modi met Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Reflecting optimism about bilateral ties, PM Modi said, "Glad to have met President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus. We both are very optimistic about the beneficial opportunities ahead as far as our nations are concerned."

He later greeted Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, highlighting the growing ties between the two nations. Sharing the moment, PM Modi posted, "Always a pleasure to interact with Mr. Emomali Rahmon, the President of Tajikistan. India's trade and cultural linkages are increasing and this is a wonderful sign."

Further, PM met President Tokayev of Kazakhstan and mentioned that both "nations are working closely in many key sectors, including energy, security, healthcare and pharma."

Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet in Tianjin for international guests attending the SCO Summit, Xinhua reported. The gathering provided an opportunity for leaders to strengthen bilateral ties in an informal setting ahead of the formal sessions.

The official programme of the SCO Summit will commence on the morning of September 1.

