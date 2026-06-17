Modi meets Trump in France, discusses seafarers' safety, Iran deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met at the G7 summit to address critical issues including the safety of Indian seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz, the proposed Iran peace deal, and efforts to mend strained bilateral relations between India and the US.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Key Points Prime Minister Modi urged US President Trump to include provisions for seafarers' safety in the proposed Iran peace deal, highlighting the importance of the Strait of Hormuz for the global economy.

Modi raised the issue of Indian seafarers' safety following the recent killing of three Indian crew members in American military strikes.

President Trump praised Modi as a 'tough negotiator' and a friend to India, expressing optimism about future India-US relations and a potential trade deal.

Both leaders committed to repairing bilateral ties, which had been strained by issues such as US tariffs, immigration policies, and Trump's assertions regarding de-escalation of India-Pakistan clashes.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit, where India was invited as a guest country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday raised with United States President Donald Trump the issue of seafarers' safety and called for provisions for their protection in Washington, DC's proposed peace deal with Iran, even as the two leaders vowed to take steps to repair bilateral ties that reeled under severe strain over the past year.

The meeting between the two leaders on the margins of the G7 summit in the French commune came amid increasing outrage in India over the killing of three Indian crew members of a merchant ship in American military strikes.

Modi's Concerns on Seafarers' Safety

In his televised comments, Prime Minister Modi complimented Trump for his efforts towards ending the West Asia conflict and brought up the issue of the safety of lakhs of Indian seafarers operating in key maritime zones.

The prime minister hoped that the peace deal with Iran would have provisions for the security of the seafarers.

'Mr President, you and I agree that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy. India has consistently emphasised the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and we should work together on it,' he said.

The prime minister, then, underlined the importance of the safety of seafarers.

'Hundreds of thousands of Indian seafarers are working across the global maritime trade routes and their safety is of utmost importance to us. You made tremendous efforts towards reaching this understanding (peace agreement with Iran). I am confident that the issue of safety of seafarers will receive the highest priority in the implementation of this agreement,' he said.

Trump's Praise and Bilateral Outlook

In his remarks, Trump described the meeting as 'great' and heaped praise on Modi.

The US president, without giving any timeline, said he will travel to India.

"People say he is such a nice man. I said he's very very tough. He's a tough negotiator, and he loves the Indian people, but he also loves the US," Trump said.

The US president also described India as a major global player.

"I think India plays a big role in everything as long as he (PM Modi) is the leader. India is going to play a big role," Trump said in response to a question on whether New Delhi has a role to play in West Asia.

"As long as I am at the White House, India has a friend in the US," he said, answering a question on the strain in India-US ties.

To a question on the deaths of three Indian seafarers, Trump said he was aware of it.

"I heard about that (the deaths), it's a rough profession, no question about it," he said, adding, "We will work together."

Answering another question, Trump said the US will extend support to India if it faces any security challenges or face attack.

The US president also sounded optimistic when asked about the proposed trade deal between India and the US.

Repairing Strained India-US Relations

Relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Trump made assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes of May 2025 that drew sharp reaction from Indian officials.

Over the next few months, the US president repeatedly and publicly claimed that he had resolved the military conflict between the two neighbours and saved millions of lives as it was heading toward a full-scale war.

New Delhi stoutly maintained that the cessation of the hostilities was a result of talks between India and Pakistan, and the US involvement had nothing to do with it.

Washington, DC's new immigration policy and its decision to increase the H1B visa fee also contributed to the slide in India-US ties.

However, both sides made efforts in the last few months to repair the ties and even moved forward to firm up a mutually beneficial trade deal soon.

Last week, the relations came under fresh strain after three Indian sailors were killed following the US military's attacks on three merchant vessels off the coast of Oman.

Asked about Indian professionals facing difficulties in the US in view of the H1B visa issue, Trump said the US have had a tremendous relationship with India in terms of employment.

India's Role at the G7 Summit

The prime minister travelled to France for the G7 summit as India was invited as a guest country to the summit.

The Group of 7 (G7) brings together seven of the world's most advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The European Union is also a member of the bloc.

The G7 serves as the forum of choice for its members to discuss and coordinate action in response to major economic, financial and geopolitical challenges on the global stage. PM Modi arrived in Evian-les-Bains after concluding his two-day trip to Slovakia.