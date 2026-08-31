Modi meets Iran President in Bishkek amid Middle East crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in crucial discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, focusing on bilateral relations and the escalating geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Photograph: @MEAIndia/X

Key Points Prime Minister Modi and Iranian President Pezeshkian discussed bilateral ties and recent developments in the West Asia region during their meeting at the SCO summit.

Modi reiterated India's consistent position that all issues in West Asia must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

PM Modi emphasised the need for continued efforts to ensure peace, stability, and safeguard freedom of navigation and commerce in the region.

Iranian President Pezeshkian stated that Iran does not seek war but will respond with strength to any aggression, highlighting the importance of regional convergence.

Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan, discussing cooperation in defence, economy, pharma, and technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

"The two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral ties. They reviewed recent developments in the West Asia region. Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," the Ministry of External Affairs said on X.

India's Stance on Regional Stability

"Prime Minister also underlined the need for continued efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region, and for safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce," it added. The meeting came at a time when the geopolitical situation in the Middle East remained tense amid ongoing war between the US and Iran.

Other Bilateral Engagements

Earlier, Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan.

The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various areas, including defence, economic, pharma, science and technology, culture and education. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia. PM Modi reiterated that India looked forward to working closely with Armenia to further deepen and expand bilateral ties.

Upcoming Engagements and Iran's Position

Later in the day, Modi is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the official opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

Prior to his departure for Bishkek, the Iranian President had said that Iran does not seek war, but will respond with strength and determination to any aggression. He considered instability in the region to be detrimental to all countries and emphasized the need for convergence to advance economic and security goals.

"This meeting is very important and most of the leaders of the region will be present in it. In a situation where some international institutions are seeking to create a unified space in the world, this meeting is considered a symbol of the existence of diverse and independent voices in the global arena," he said.

Emphasising the ancient and civilized history of the countries of the region, the Iranian President stated, "We live in a region whose destiny, history, and civilization go back thousands of years, and we have always been in communication, coexistence, and growth with each other. Therefore, peace, security, economy, and civilization have arisen from this land, and it is natural that we should strive to expand this trend in today's world."