Modi lays foundation stone for new airbase near Pakistan border

Modi lays foundation stone for new airbase near Pakistan border

Source: PTI
October 19, 2022 11:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a new airbase coming up in north Gujarat near India-Pakistan border and said it will emerge as an effective centre for the country's security.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of DefExpo 22, in Gandhinagar, October 19, 2022. Photograph: Atul Yadav/ PTI Photo

Speaking after inaugurating the Defence Expo 2022 in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar, Modi also said that defence forces will release a list of 101 more items that cannot be imported.

With this 411 defence-related goods can only be procured locally, he said.

 

"This will give a major boost to the Indian defence industry,” he said.

The PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian companies are participating in it for the first time.

He said the air base coming up at Deesa in Banaskantha in North Gujarat will "emerge as an effective centre for the security of the country”.

He also said that the exports of Indian defence products have increased eight times in the last few years.

The country has come a long way, as "earlier we used to release pigeons and now we release cheetahs", he added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Big steps taken to make defence sector atmanirbhar: PM

Big steps taken to make defence sector atmanirbhar: PM

India could be defence supplier to other nations: Modi

India could be defence supplier to other nations: Modi

