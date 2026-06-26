Modi lauds Pradhan's work in birthday message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his pivotal role in advancing the National Education Policy, highlighting his efforts to transform India into a global hub for knowledge and innovation.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi wished Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on his birthday.

PM Modi praised Pradhan's "commendable efforts" in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP).

The appreciation comes after the successful re-conduct of the NEET-UG medical entrance examination.

Pradhan's ministry, which oversees the NTA, faced criticism over earlier NEET-UG paper leaks.

Dharmendra Pradhan has been leading the NEP 2020 implementation since becoming Education Minister in July 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on his birthday and complimented him for his 'commendable efforts' towards the implementation of the National Education Policy.

Pradhan, a Lok Sabha member from Sambalpur in Odisha, turned 57 on Friday.

PM Modi's Praise Amidst NEET-UG Context

'Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. He is making commendable efforts towards the implementation of the National Education Policy, which seeks to make India a hub for knowledge, learning and innovation. Praying for his long and healthy life,' Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister's praise of Pradhan came two days after he (Modi) complimented, at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, the successful conduct of the NEET-UG medical entrance re-examination by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NTA comes under Pradhan-led education ministry.

The NTA and Pradhan had earlier received flak from the opposition and other quarters for the alleged leak of the NEET-UG test papers after it was first held on May 3.

That test was cancelled due to the alleged leak of the question papers and the re-examination was held on June 21.

As education minister, Pradhan has been leading the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)2020.

Pradhan has been the Union education minister since July 2021. Prior to the current ministerial position, he had held portfolios of petroleum and natural gas and steel in the Modi government.