News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi lands in Philadelphia, heads to Delaware for Quad talks

Modi lands in Philadelphia, heads to Delaware for Quad talks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: September 21, 2024 20:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in the US for a three-day visit to attend a Quad summit and address a key conclave at the United Nations.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Philadelphia as he begins his three-day visit to the United States, Septermber 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

Modi will also hold separate bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders on the margins of the Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, and the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly in New York.

 

Modi landed at Philadelphia for his onward journey to Wilmington.

The annual Quad summit at President Joe Biden's hometown Wilmington is expected to roll out a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

The prime minister's other engagements include joining an Indian diaspora event at Long Island and participating in a round table with CEOs of American firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.

In his departure statement at New Delhi, Modi said he looked forward to joining his colleagues President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the Quad Summit.

“The forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” he added.

The four-member Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, advocates upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Beijing sees it as an ant-China grouping.

From Wilmington, Modi will travel to New York to attend an Indian community event at Long Island on September 22 and address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly the next day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Modi meet Trump in US or not?
Will Modi meet Trump in US or not?
3 days in US: This is PM Modi's itinerary
3 days in US: This is PM Modi's itinerary
Quad leaders summit at Biden home, followed by dinner
Quad leaders summit at Biden home, followed by dinner
Woman's body parts recovered from Bengaluru flat
Woman's body parts recovered from Bengaluru flat
EPL: Jackson stars as Chelsea win at West Ham
EPL: Jackson stars as Chelsea win at West Ham
Can Bangladesh pull off a miraculous chase?
Can Bangladesh pull off a miraculous chase?
Atishi takes oath as third woman CM of Delhi
Atishi takes oath as third woman CM of Delhi

More like this

Modi to attend Quad, address UN summit in New York

Modi to attend Quad, address UN summit in New York

What Will Modi Discuss At Quad Meeting?

What Will Modi Discuss At Quad Meeting?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances